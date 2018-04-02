5 Reasons to Try Culver's Newest Pub Burger

Chewy Pretzel Bun – The light and chewy pretzel bun doesn't just top the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger—it crowns it. The pretzel bun tastes just like an authentic soft pretzel. Do you even need four more reasons to try this burger? Crunchy Pickled Onions – Pickled veggies are a rising restaurant craze, so why not jump on this delicious trend? Our onions are pickled right in our restaurants, as they patiently await their moment to top your burger. Creamy Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce – This is no nacho cheese sauce—it's better. Made from real Wisconsin cheddar cheese, this sauce is gooey and mild, and it cascades down the burger to satisfy your cheesy cravings. Tangy Bistro Sauce – The Pretzel Haus Pub Burger packs a tangy punch with its bistro sauce, made with horseradish and mustard mayo. The saltiness of this sauce perfectly complements the creaminess of the Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Midwestern Beef and Bacon – Technically, this is two reasons, but both Culver's bacon and beef hail from the same place: the Midwest. Like every Culver's burger, the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger is made from fresh, never-frozen, 100 percent Midwestern beef for a juicy, flavorful burger. Our bacon is made from lean pork, seasoned with a special spice blend and naturally hardwood smoked.

"The Pretzel Haus Pub Burger gives our guests the chance to taste some delicious ingredients and flavor combinations they haven't seen on our menu before," said Julie Fussner, vice president of marketing at Culver's. "Guests will not want to miss their chance to try this burger."

Don't wait too long to try the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger. It will be available at Culver's restaurants until May 27, or while supplies last.

About Culver's:

For over 30 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers more than 650 family-owned and operated restaurants in 24 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-reasons-to-try-culvers-newest-pub-burger-300622556.html

SOURCE Culver’s

Related Links

http://www.culvers.com

