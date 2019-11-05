5 Reasons to Use Local Wisconsin Butter for Holiday Recipes

"With the growing interest in buying local food, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to use Wisconsin dairy products," said Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Not only does Wisconsin butter provide a fresher taste, but Wisconsin residents can feel good knowing that they are supporting the state's iconic industry, which contributes $45.6 billion annually to our state's economy and creates over 150,000 jobs. From Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas cookies, there is no better option than including Wisconsin butter in your holiday cooking and baking."

Why are your recipes better with local butter?

It is a sustainable choice. Local products have a smaller carbon footprint and travel less distance from the farm, to your local store, and into your kitchen. This promotes better air quality and reduces pollution. It connects you to local farmers. By supporting the local economy and dairy farmers, this creates a closer relationship between you and the farmers in your community who produce your food. It is a simple, pure ingredient. Local butter starts with the best quality milk from Wisconsin , thanks to the state's lush grasslands. That is something you can feel good about serving your family and friends. It makes homemade cooking and baking fresher. When it comes to irreplaceable flavor and texture, all-natural butter makes a huge difference. Not only is it delicious and nutritious, Wisconsin butter is pure and all-natural, which will make rich sauces, golden flakey crusts and buttery cookies. It works for all your kitchen needs. Before buying, make sure you have the best butter for the job! Unsalted Butter is a solid choice for cooking and baking while Salted Butter is recommended to spread on foods like fresh bread or mashed potatoes. Cultured Butter or European-Style Butter are also ideal for baking and can provide a rich, complex flavor. For cooking needs with high heat, Clarified Butter and Ghee will get the job done without much splatter or burning.

When you use a powerhouse ingredient, like real butter, it doesn't take a lot of time or effort to get a great tasting meal on the table. Make cooking and baking easy this holiday season with recipes found on WisconsinCheese.com such as Mascarpone Spritz Cookies, Warm Garlic Cheese Bread and Cheddar Blue Cheese Puffs.

When grocery shopping, check the label to make sure you're buying local butter from Wisconsin.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin exists to be a tireless advocate, marketer, and promoter for Wisconsin dairy farmers and to drive demand for Wisconsin's dairy products. The organization represents Wisconsin farm families and works to increase the sale and consumption of Wisconsin milk and dairy products, as well as build trust in dairy farmers and the industry. Organizational initiatives include generating national publicity, managing digital advertising, and driving sales, distribution and trial through retail and foodservice promotions. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also supports in-school education about the benefits of dairy and funding for the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For more information, visit wisconsindairy.org and follow on Facebook.

