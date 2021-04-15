5 Reasons Why Customers Love These Ballet Flats

PHILOMATH, Ore., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are fashionable shoes required to have tight, pointy toes and sky high heels? Not if Softstar has anything to say about it. Softstar, a specialist in minimal leather footwear, handcrafts shoes in Oregon, USA, that incorporate both fashion and function. One of the company's shoe styles, the Ballerine, is a leather ballet flat that combines luscious leather and a sleek, simple design to transition from the café to the conference room. "The Ballerine is consistently one of our most popular styles," said Softstar CEO Tricia Salcido. "Our customers love that they can wear beautiful shoes without sacrificing comfort." With hundreds of five star reviews to date, the Ballerine's following is loyal and growing and it's not hard to see why! Here are five reasons why these flats are attracting business professionals and barefoot shoe enthusiasts alike:

Softstar Ballerines feature soft leather uppers and flexible soles.

1. Spacious toe box for all-day comfort

Unlike most dress shoes for women (and men), the Ballerine features a spacious toe box that does not constrict or compress toes into unnatural formations. Many customers say they can happily wear these flats for extended periods of time without a second thought!

2. Customizable colors

The Ballerine is available in a selection of color combinations chosen by Softstar's in-house shoe designers. Customers can also choose their own colors in hundreds of possible combinations to suit their needs and individual personality.

3. Natural non-toxic materials

From body care products to clothing and footwear, anything that comes in contact with the skin can be absorbed. Softstar uses premium eco-leather tanned without toxic chemicals, including luscious vegetable tanned leather choices from the prestigious Ecopell tannery. The shoes are also made by hand in Softstar's Oregon workshop, providing local jobs and a low carbon footprint.

4. Minimal, flexible sole

The Ballerine features a 4mm Vibram outsole and a lightly cushioned insole for superior comfort. This creates a barefoot-like feel that encourages feet to move and flex naturally.

5. Lightweight and compact for travel

The Ballerine takes up a fraction of the space that conventional shoes do. Weighing in at an average of 5 ounces, this style is perfect to roll up in a carry-on or weekend bag.

As if the above features weren't enough, the Ballerine also has a durable heel wrap for long-lasting wear and an optional elastic closure for those on the go. For the ideal combination of comfort and class, look no further than the Ballerine by Softstar Shoes.

This flat retails for $155 and is available in a wide range of sizes for adults. Please contact Softstar Shoes for more information or to request high-resolution photos or samples.

About Softstar Shoes:

Softstar has been designing and handcrafting minimal leather footwear since 1985. With an emphasis on high-quality, flexible materials that allow for free and natural movement, the company offers a range of ultra-comfortable and foot-healthy shoe styles for all ages. Each pair is handmade in-house with responsibly sourced materials. Softstar ships worldwide from its workshop in Philomath, Oregon.

Contact:

Alison Brody

(541) 753-5845

[email protected]

Softstar Shoes

914 Main Street

Philomath, OR 97370

SOURCE Softstar Shoes