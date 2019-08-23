5 Reasons Your Company Should Have a Blog

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, blogs have emerged as a leader in online content. They are versatile and used by businesses across the globe to express a vast amount of ideas. Check out these 5 reasons why your company should consider implementing a blog on your site today.

Drives Traffic To Your Website: If someone is simply looking up a word or a phrase that is included and optimized within your blog post, they may be redirected to your website. This is important for individuals writing about a commonly searched or niche topic, since potential consumers can still end up on your site. Without the blog, or the blog topic, these individuals may never come across company, even if they are in search of the service you provide. Demonstrates Your Intelligence And Expertise: A major benefit of having a blog is that it translates the knowledge and intel you have about your industry, to consumers. This is essential for demonstrating just how much you know and understand about the service you are providing. For example, someone like Carola Jain , who is in the marketing and brand strategy world, has established her expertise multiple times through her blog. This positively affects how people perceive her, and also validates the knowledge she possesses. Consumers Trust Blogs: Blogs give a voice to your company or brand which changes the way individuals perceive you and the information you are providing. If you write in a positive and informational tone, like Carola Jain , you are more likely to gain a positive reaction from the consumer. This can be the distinct factor in what sets you apart from your competitors, and what pushes your consumer to use your service. Continuously Brings New Leads: The majority of social media content is viewed the day it is published. The great thing about blogs is that they can continuously bring individuals and potential customers to your website, no matter how much time has passed. Users are always searching for information, and if your blog provides what they are looking for, there is a good change that they will engage with your post and your website. Keeps Current Customers Interested: Constantly updating a blog, keeping it interesting and informative can help maintain an audience. Providing tips, company news, how-to's, and more can keep your brand relevant and allow you to build long and lasting relationships with previous consumers.

ABOUT FISHBAT: fishbat is a full-service search marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat search marketing firm offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

