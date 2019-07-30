5 Sneaky Ways Technology is Affecting Your Health and May Affect Your Child's New School Year

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread use of smartphones and tablets is causing an epidemic of text-neck among adults and children. Also known as Anterior Head Syndrome, text-neck occurs when people spend prolonged periods slouched over cell phones and tablets looking down. Such poor posture can lead to many health problems including headaches, a flattened spinal curve, disc damage, muscle damage and reduced blood flow to the brain. Nathalie Beauchamp, D.C., IFMCP, an Ottawa-based doctor of chiropractic and certified functional medicine practitioner with the Institute of Functional Medicine, is seeing an increased number of patients with text-neck coming in for pain treatment.

Dr. Nathalie, whose latest book is Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go!, says many people fail to recognize the connection between their pain and their less-than-optimal technology habits.

In an interview, Dr. Nathalie can talk about

How holding your head in a forward position while using your phone or tablet can place as much as 30 additional pounds of strain on your cervical spine (and what your head has in common with a bowling ball)

How to tell if you are suffering from text-neck

The role chiropractic can play in reducing or reversing symptoms

Advice for using your phone and being kind to your spine

The importance of scheduling time to move, using a standing desk, taking "walking meetings" and other hacks for compensating for a sedentary lifestyle that also contributes to neck pain

About Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp

Dr. Nathalie Beauchamp, D.C., IFMCP, is an Ottawa-based doctor of chiropractic and certified functional medicine practitioner with the Institute of Functional Medicine. She is also a public speaker and a TV and radio personality. Dr. Nathalie has owned the Santé Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, in Ottawa, for 23 years. She is the author of Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go! Other books by Dr. Beauchamp include Jump Start Your Health: Get Focused, Get Results, Permanent Weight Loss Solution, and Wellness on the Go – Take the Plunge – It's Your Life, co-written with Andree J. Benson.



She is a former natural bodybuilder and figure competitor.



She has talked about health and wellness on the radio and television; written about it for a variety of publications and has a YouTube channel. She is also the founder of the weekly "What The Hack?! Podcast," in which she interviews other health experts on a variety of topics.

Dr. Nathalie's mission is to empower people all over the globe to take control of their health naturally and lead happy and productive lives.

