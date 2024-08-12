5-Star CCFBank® Investing in the Success of People and Communities Since 1938

ALTOONA, Wis., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCFBank® is once again a proud recipient of BauerFinancial, Inc.'s highest, 5-Star Superior rating for financial strength and stability. This marks the 52nd consecutive quarter that CCFBank® has earned this distinction, which gives it the added prestige of being a "Exceptional Performance Bank". Only banks that have earned and maintained this highest 5-Star rating for 10 years (40 consecutive quarters), or longer, may claim this distinction. This latest rating was assigned in June 2024 based on March 31, 2024 financial data and signifies that CCFBank® continues to be one of the strongest banks in the nation.

Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial, the Nation's Premier Bank Rating Firm, had this to say about CCFBank®, "Life has changed dramatically over the past few years, but the commitment of community banks, like CCFBank®, has never wavered. These banks understand that a customer's worth is much greater than the size of their bank account. They believe in relationships that help grow and maintain communities, and they work together to nurture both those relationships and communities. They take pride in helping customers thrive."

CCFBank® has been helping customers achieve their financial goals, both personal and business, for 86 years. Its employees appreciate all opportunities and challenges thrown their direction. They want to be the best banking partners in the community because they know, when their customers succeed, so do they.

