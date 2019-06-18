5-Star Destination, Tokyo Station Hotel, Adopts Bebot, Bespoke's AI-powered Travel Concierge

TOKYO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke, creators of the world's first AI-powered chatbot developed for travelers, today announce Tokyo Station Hotel, an independent 5-star hotel in Tokyo, has adopted Bebot to serve guests. Through Bespoke's unique travel-focused AI, Bebot provides hotel guests with an intuitive, responsive and friendly channel to ask any questions that arise during a hotel visit. Guests can make requests for recommendations, reservations and services, or ask specific questions related to their travel experience – all through chat. With Bespoke's recent launch into the US Market, Bebot is now available for US-based hotels and travel destinations.

Bespoke's world-leading, unique travel-focused AI is augmented by on-the-ready, seamless, human chat to continuously improve, teach and optimize their AI technology, providing customers and travelers with a no-compromise, reliable source of information. Bebot's advanced AI was developed to provide travelers with essential information and tips in an intuitive and familiar, yet powerful chat service – providing essential and inspiring tips and information to improve guests' visits, while relieving hotel staff.

"Tokyo Station Hotel is one of few independent 5-star hotels, and we're honored they choose Bebot to serve their guests," said Akemi Tsunagawa, founder and CEO of Bespoke. "Our unique AI was developed from the ground up to serve the specific needs of travelers providing them with the timely info, tips and guidance they need to have a comfortable stay wherever they go."

In addition to providing information about services, rates, amenities, menu options and directions, Bebot provides travelers with vital details about nearby attractions, destinations and more. Travelers access Bebot by scanning a QR code found on a placard or by visiting a url provided by the hotel – no additional downloads are necessary.

Based in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is a world-leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving travel and tourism industries. With a focus on providing accessibility and uncovering local resources for users from over 100 countries, one of the company's most popular products is the Bebot AI travel concierge. Bespoke custom AI chatbot customers include Holiday Inn, Sofitel Hotels & Resorts and Narita International Airport. As of Q1 2019, over 12 million travelers per year interact with Bespoke Chatbot technology.

