5 Tampa Attorneys at Givens Givens Sparks Selected to 2019 Florida Super Lawyers

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Givens Givens Sparks has become a respected trial practice and a go-to resource for proven representation in matters involving personal injury, divorce and family law, and insurance claims.

The firm's record of success is driven in large part by its award-winning legal team – a group of highly rated trial attorneys who've all been recognized in the prestigious list of Florida Super Lawyers and the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

A Reputation of Respect & Results

To add to their growing list of achievements, five attorneys at the firm were again recognized in the 2019 edition of Florida Super Lawyers, one of the nation's most anticipated attorney rating publications. They include:

Stann W. Givens – Stann Givens is a Board Certified Family Law Attorney who's cultivated a reputation as one of Tampa's top practitioners of matrimonial law. Over more than 40 years in practice, Givens has earned widespread recognition, including Best Lawyers' "Lawyer of the Year" in Tampa Family Law, and selection to Florida Super Lawyers every year since 2006.

– is a Board Certified Family Law Attorney who's cultivated a reputation as one of top practitioners of matrimonial law. Over more than 40 years in practice, Givens has earned widespread recognition, including "Lawyer of the Year" in Tampa Family Law, and selection to every year since 2006. Chris Givens – Firm Partner Chris Givens was named to the 2019 list of Florida Super Lawyers after five consecutive years of inclusion in its Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which is reserved for top up-and-comers.

– Firm Partner Chris Givens was named to the 2019 list of after five consecutive years of inclusion in its list of Rising Stars, which is reserved for top up-and-comers. Robert D. Sparks – Robert Sparks is the lead trial attorney for GGS' Personal Injury practice, and has been selected to Florida Super Lawyers every year since 2016. Sparks has recovered millions of dollars for injured victims and families across Florida , and in 2017 helped secure the largest pedestrian accident jury verdict in Hillsborough County history ( $30M ).

– is the lead trial attorney for GGS' Personal Injury practice, and has been selected to every year since 2016. Sparks has recovered millions of dollars for injured victims and families across , and in 2017 helped secure the largest pedestrian accident jury verdict in history ( ). Victoria Cruz-Garcia – Victoria Cruz-Garcia has been named to both Florida Super Lawyers (2017-2019) and the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars (2012-2014). Over her career, she's helped numerous clients navigate difficult divorce and family law proceedings, and has shared her experience as a volunteer for pro se litigants and an adjunct professor at WMU-Colley Law.

– has been named to both (2017-2019) and the list of Rising Stars (2012-2014). Over her career, she's helped numerous clients navigate difficult divorce and family law proceedings, and has shared her experience as a volunteer for pro se litigants and an adjunct professor at WMU-Colley Law. Ellen D. Ostman – Ellen Ostman is a Board Certified Family and Marital Specialist by the Florida Bar, and has leveraged 40+ years of experience and expertise to help thousands of clients resolve complex and high-stakes family law cases. This is her seventh year of selection to the Florida Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers' selection process is notoriously stringent, and is based on peer nominations, extensive evaluations into a lawyer's professional achievements, and third-party peer reviews from fellow top-rated attorneys. All five Givens Givens Sparks attorneys named to this year's Super Lawyers list have been included in previous editions of the publication, which recognizes no more than 5% of all practicing lawyers in Florida.

Givens Givens Sparks is a Tampa-based law firm widely respected throughout the local and legal communities. Comprised of top-rated trial attorneys with more than 135 years' experience, the firm has secured positive results for numerous clients in matters involving divorce and family law, personal injury, and insurance litigation. More information about the firm can be found at www.givenssparks.com.

SOURCE Givens Givens Sparks

Related Links

https://www.givenssparks.com/

