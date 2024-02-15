5 Tech Priorities Shaping the Future of Kellanova

The CPG industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviors and technological advancements. Kellanova SVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Lesley Salmon, shares insights into the company's technology strategy.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where innovation is the key to staying competitive, Kellanova's IT team is integrating our existing systems and embracing cutting-edge technologies to enhance our processes, improve customer experiences, and streamline operations. Here are five tech priorities we're doubling down on in 2024:

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML):

AI and ML are revolutionizing many aspects of our business, from supply chain management to personalized marketing. Machine learning algorithms help us analyze vast amounts of data to optimize inventory management, demand forecasting, and production planning.

We're also using Generative AI to enhance customer engagement through personalized recommendations based on consumer behavior and preferences.

We've established Gen AI guardrails within our company, building solid foundations around data, ethics, and governance. Establishing these solid foundations up-front will allow us to fast-track progress as Gen-AI evolves. It has also been a catalyst for us to revisit our traditional AI investments, driving even more scale to deliver growth.

We will continue to have strong partnerships across our business functions – the future sees these playing an even bigger role, as we embark on a journey to power a culture of digital excellence with an innovation mindset to drive commercial growth.

2. Digital Supply Chain:

We are creating 'digital twins/replicas' across our manufacturing processes and using Smart sensors and connected devices to provide real-time data on the movement of goods, enabling better visibility and traceability. This not only helps in reducing costs but also ensures the quality and safety of products throughout the supply chain.

3. Productivity and Collaboration Tools:

We are using digital tools and building capabilities for greater collaboration across the Kellanova globe. We recently launched Microsoft Copilot for the Web to help creativity, enhance skills and get things done faster in a safe and secure way. We are running 'Curiosity Sessions' across the world so colleagues can learn more about how to use these new tools, ask questions and champion new technology.

4. E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Channels:

The continued rise of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer models – or omni-channel commerce – is reshaping how our products reach consumers. In today's world, it's essential to have a strategy and an approach to win where shoppers are shopping by providing them with an experience that helps make the buying journey easier. Our technology platforms enable us to establish a direct relationship with customers, gather data on their preferences, and create personalized marketing strategies. We're also leveraging AI to optimize product recommendations and enhance the overall online shopping experience.

5. Data Analytics for Market Insights:

We invest in our proprietary consumer insights data and analytics to understand consumer eating habits, consumption occasions, desires, and affinities. That's where a lot of innovation is taking place. For example, those insights led us to launch the Pringles Harvest Blends collection, which blends sweet potatoes and multigrain.

Beyond analyzing data, we actively implement learnings to refine our business strategies. This approach ensures a highly personalized journey for the consumer from the first point of brand interaction to purchase and after-sales service, the consumer experiences a coherent and highly personalized journey. Our rich portfolio of differentiated brands enables us to create multiple touchpoints that tell a consistent brand story.

Final Thoughts:

Gone are the days when IT was simply charged with keeping an organization safe, secure, and up to date. The Kellanova IT team is at the forefront of tech trends that will solve business problems, unlock growth across our commercial business, with our people and our customers.

