5 Tips for Upgrading Your Historic Brooklyn Home

A few upgrades Petri suggests for those looking to upgrade their older homes include:

Ductless mini-split air conditioners – Many homes in Brooklyn and Manhattan don't have proper duct work, or they may not have modern ducts at all. Adding ducts is expensive, and ductless mini-split air conditioners provide a less expensive alternative that can efficiently keep the home cool and comfortable. Convert from oil to gas heating – Fewer homes are using oil as a heating source every year. Natural gas is easier to maintain, less expensive and more convenient. It also burns cleaner for more environmentally-conscious heating. Repiping – One hundred years ago, buildings and homes used different materials for internal piping and plumbing than is used today. If a home has pipes that are original to the building, they could be cause for concern as they tend to degrade and erode over time, losing water and money to leaks. Low-flow toilets – Not too long ago, homeowners and renters were advised to put a brick in their toilet tank to lower water usage. Modern toilets use much less water per flush than their counterparts from 20-30 years ago. A low-flow toilet is an upgrade to consider to lower water bills. Tankless water heaters – Space comes at a premium for many New Yorkers, and a tankless water heater can help achieve two goals at once. They heat water on demand and more efficiently, and they also take up less space than traditional storage water heaters.

"There are some limitations to what can be done with older homes, either from a structural or historical preservation standpoint," Petri said. "But there are still some ways that New Yorkers can modernize their amenities and maybe even save a little money while still preserving the irreplaceable character of their home."

For more information about home upgrades, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call 718-748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

