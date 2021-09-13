5 Tips From USAGov to Recover After a Hurricane

News provided by

USAGov

Sep 13, 2021, 13:59 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Ida created storm surge, flooding and tornadoes that impacted thousands of people across the country. If you or a loved one are in an affected area from major storms this year, follow these tips to return home, stay safe and get assistance where you need it.

Find up-to-date information on assistance and resources available to people affected by Hurricane Ida and more on USA.gov and FEMA.gov.

