5 Tips to Host a Healthier Holiday Party

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is upon us! This time of year is meant to be spent with friends and family, celebrating the end of another year. But as it's also flu season, and with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report showing regional or widespread activity in half the country, 1 we also worry about getting sick and missing out on the festivities and special time spent with loved ones. When preparing your home for a holiday party, spread the love, not the germs, by following these tips offered by GOJO, the inventor of PURELL® Hand Sanitizer.

Disinfect your kitchen counter tops and kitchen sinks before and after cooking. Use a broad-spectrum one-step surface disinfectant that is safe to use around children and pets, and has a rapid germ kill, and to keep from contaminating other surfaces, use disposable paper towels instead of a sponge.

1. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces around your home before and after the party – think door knobs, hand rails, light switches, refrigerator handles, and remote controls. Things everyone in your home touches every day carry germs that can make you or your guests sick. Use a broad-spectrum one-step surface disinfectant that is safe to use around children and pets, and has a rapid germ kill, and to keep from contaminating other surfaces, use disposable paper towels instead of a sponge.

2. Wash your hands frequently when preparing food. Make sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before, during, and after preparing food, as well as after handling raw meats and produce. It's an easy way to prevent germs and bacteria from spreading around your kitchen and to other foods – and in turn, to your guests.

3. Be meticulous with cleanliness in the kitchen. Areas where food is prepared contain more bacteria and fecal contamination than any other place in the home, according to the National Sanitation Foundation.2 Disinfect your kitchen counter tops and kitchen sinks before and after cooking. Treated surfaces must remain wet for the contact time listed on the disinfectant's label. Use separate cutting boards when preparing raw meats, fruits, and vegetables.

4. Strategically place hand sanitizer at key locations. As more than 80 percent of illnesses are transmitted by the hands,3 having hand sanitizer easily accessible is a great way to stop the spread of germs amongst your guests. Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol and place bottles near where your food is being served and eaten.

5. Clean and restock your bathroom. Place a full liquid soap by the sink, and a fresh roll of paper towels, or stack of clean hand towels. Restock your tissues and toilet paper, and empty the trash. Disinfect the sink, handle, countertop, and toilet.

No one has time to be sick, especially during the holiday season. With both proper hand hygiene and surface disinfection, you can keep yourself and your guests healthy, and not miss a single special moment of the season.

For more tips on how to have a healthy holiday, visit the CDC website.

