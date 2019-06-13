HOBOKEN, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP) shares helpful methods for determining automated account provisioning return on investment (ROI), in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article directs readers how to calculate the benefits from five areas. Those include more efficient automated processes and reductions in training costs and compliance reporting. In addition, it cites savings from decreased probability of security breaches and enhanced employee productivity.

"User management has become a critical issue," stated Davin Cooke, Director of Business Development, Identity Maestro. "Most businesses are looking for ways to improve identity management and reduce costs while enhancing compliance and security."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 Ways to Calculate ROI from Automated Account Provisioning and Deprovisioning."

1. Efficient automated processes

"Determine what costs are associated with your current user management and provisioning activities. This includes not only hard costs, but also time and resources committed to these activities. Estimate the savings and increased efficiencies based on adopting a new automated approach. These savings can be realized through wages, time, freed resources and staff who can focus and execute on higher-value tasks, and more."

2. Training

"Assess the cost and time savings your organization could make if your entry-level or non-technical resources were immediately and securely empowered to carry out user provisioning tasks without extensive application training thereby allowing your managers to focus on and complete higher IT priorities and projects."

3. Compliance reporting/audit

"Evaluate the opportunity cost savings of implementing a user management platform that provides workflow approvals and automates activities reports and decreases the complexity and resources required to provide compliance evidence and pass audit requirements."

More ways to calculate ROI from automated provisioning >>

Identity Management Assessment

Despite the complexity of identity management processes, effective and scalable IDM solutions and user provisioning tools exist. They can be integrated affordably and simply into most environments to immediately benefit the organization. Contact eMazzanti Technologies today for a free Identity Management Assessment.

