5 ways to cut home energy and utility costs in the New Year

Brooklyn's Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning advises best practices for creating a more efficient home

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, shares its top five ways to implement energy-saving updates to better the environment, reduce household carbon footprints and combat rising utility costs.

"Whether you aim to go green this year or simply want to save money, there are many ways to reduce your home energy and water consumption," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "It could be something as simple as being mindful of constant energy use from always-on appliances like refrigerators or understanding that aging systems like tanked water heaters may not be as efficient as they used to be. We want to help make energy-efficient homes achievable and help families throughout Brooklyn save their hard-earned money."

As New York's first business certified by Green Plumbers®, Petri recommends the following five updates to improve a home's efficiency:

Introduce low-flow fixtures for faucets, showerheads, and toilets . Low-flow fixtures use about half the amount of water per minute and can save on water bills.

. Low-flow fixtures use about half the amount of water per minute and can save on water bills. Consider installing a tankless water heater. This device reduces energy by only heating water when it's needed. It lowers energy bills and eliminates the risk of leakage that causes water damage.

This device reduces energy by only heating water when it's needed. It lowers energy bills and eliminates the risk of leakage that causes water damage. Install weather strips for doors and windows to keep out water, wind and cold air . Weather strips are easy to find, and homeowners can install them by cutting them to size and sticking them in place. Reduced drafts in the home save on energy costs for heating and air conditioning.

. Weather strips are easy to find, and homeowners can install them by cutting them to size and sticking them in place. Reduced drafts in the home save on energy costs for heating and air conditioning. Use a smart power strip and a smart thermostat . Smart power strips eliminate appliances' use of electricity without needing to unplug all devices every day. Smart thermostats can keep heating bills low and a system from overheating and breaking down.

. Smart power strips eliminate appliances' use of electricity without needing to unplug all devices every day. Smart thermostats can keep heating bills low and a system from overheating and breaking down. Upgrade major appliances to energy-efficient models. Always-on appliances like refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers consume a lot of energy. Investments in modern, energy-efficient appliances can reduce energy bills and optimize water usage for a greener home. Homeowners can often get their money back on the purchase over time due to the additional savings.

"Small fixes like reducing standby energy can save hundreds on electricity bills, and major upgrades can eliminate even more waste over time," Petri said. "Energy-efficient changes are a gift not only to your household but to the environment. Just a few new changes to the home can make a positive impact and can be even easier with the right professional support."

To schedule an inspection, repair, or installation with the Petri team, call (718) 717-1089.

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family-owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling, and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

