5 Ways to Feel Connected Announced by Meetup, the Platform Proven to Increase Feelings of Connectedness

"We continually hear from people and leaders who tell us how real, human connections improve all areas of a person's life," said Meetup CEO, David Siegel and host of Keep Connected. "As a company that's always been at the forefront of community building and social media, Meetup feels a responsibility to do two things: share our learnings on how to foster authentic connections, and share real stories--which are heartwarming, inspirational and actionable--about the great things that happen when people come together."

Meetup's Five Ways to Feel More Connected is compiled based on the company's experience, input from mental health experts, peer-reviewed studies, plus a recent study by ImpactED at the University of Pennsylvania which evaluated the impact of Meetup on those who use it regularly.

Eye Contact (Even on Zoom!) - Making eye contact with anyone, including strangers, helps with an increase of oxytocin, a hormone known to improve mood and emotions. Your brain automatically reacts to seeing the whites of another person's eye, even if that eye contact takes place over Zoom or a video call. Try out this Zoom hack: position the picture of the person you are chatting with beneath your device's camera to increase eye contact. Set a goal to get more eye contact in one or two more interactions per day. Learn or Try Something New - With fewer social commitments, it's all too easy to slip into a nonstop rotation of mundane routines. Break that rut by experiencing something new or learning a new skill. Pick up supplies to try out a hobby or craft. Prepare for the future when you can safely travel again by learning phrases in a new language. Pick up an instrument or learn how to code.Because opportunities to experience something new dwindles over time, the simple act of trying something new increases a release of oxytocin which is extremely valuable in improving mood, mental health, and happiness. Another positive effect of trying something new is a sense of accomplishment. Build Perceived Emotional Synchronicity by Gathering with Others - A study published in the Journal of Personal and Social Psychology shows that gatherings consistently strengthen identity, as well as enhance personal and collective self-esteem and efficacy, positive affect, and positive social beliefs among participants. To find a safe gathering with people who share an interest with you, browse the Meetup events being hosted online, or socially-distanced events in person that follow local guidelines where it is safe to do so.

Keep Connected is a newly-released podcast, launched January 2021, about the power of community. It is hosted by David Siegel, Meetup CEO. For nearly 20 years, Meetup has fostered human connections and inspired lifelong friendships for its members. The podcast highlights inspiring stories of how these connections have changed lives, and brings in experts who share their findings on the value of community.

About Meetup

Meetup is the leading social media platform dedicated to connecting people in person or online through video conferencing. Established in 2002, its mission is to help people grow and achieve their goals through authentic human connections. With hundreds of thousands of topics—from professional networking to online yoga and meditation to coding workshops and more—people use Meetup to meet new people who share their goals, interests, or professional aspirations. Join Meetup to try something new, or to start a group, and find other passionate people by visiting Meetup (https://www.meetup.com/). Follow company news on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@Meetup). For enterprise business solutions visit Meetup Pro (https://www.meetup.com/pro).



Meetup has more than 52 million registered members across 330,000 groups in 193 countries and 10,000 cities around the world.

