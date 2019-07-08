5 Ways to Make Bathrooms Safer for Aging Loved Ones

"Bathrooms can be very dangerous for people who have difficulties with mobility," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Luckily, there are steps you can take as a homeowner to make them safer for your friends and family members."

Puzio suggests the following adjustments for those wanting to increase the safety of their home restrooms:

Consider installing a walk-in shower. By removing any hurdles your loved one might have to step over in order to bathe, you significantly reduce the risk of throwing them off balance. Equip showers and surrounding walls with sturdy grab bars. Giving seniors something to hold on to while they bathe can help them maintain their center of gravity, making a fall less likely. You may even want to consider adding a shower chair as well. Install faucets that are easy for seniors to turn. Struggling with a faucet can also lead to seniors getting thrown off balance. Consider faucets that are easy to use, like a lever faucet. Invest in handheld shower wands instead of an anchored showerhead. Handheld shower wands are flexible and never require reaching or straining in order to make adjustments. Try to find one with a convenient on/off button so your loved one can easily use it from a single position. Consider raised-height toilet models. There are lots of ADA-approved toilet options that will lessen the chance of a harsh fall. Try to find one that's a comfortable height for the senior members of your household.

For more information on improving the safety of your bathroom for your entire household, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com .

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

