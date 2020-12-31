5 Ways To Maximize Your Car Accident Settlement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans are injured in car accidents each year. They may incur medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering and more. Many of those people try to settle their claims without hiring a car accident attorney. So what do you do when an insurance company calls to settle your case if you were not at fault?

Let's take a look at five common factors to consider to maximize your car accident settlement.

Who was at fault

Insurance adjusters may try to reduce or deny your claim by claiming you were totally or partially at fault. Health insurance liens

Before you accept a settlement, consider whether your health insurance may be entitled to get paid back from your settlement proceeds. In some states, you may have to pay them back if they paid anything towards your medical treatment from the accident. Future medical expenses

Consider whether you might need future medical treatment before settling your case. Once your case is over, you generally can't reopen it if you need more money for treatment. New injuries versus old injuries

Insurance companies may try to argue that some injuries were not related or were pre-existing. However, if you had any aggravation of a pre-existing injury or condition, those may still be considered. Negotiating skills

Many insurance adjusters have settled thousands of claims and are experienced when it comes to trying to settle claims for as little money as possible. While you may be an expert in your own profession, consider whether you have the skills and experience to go against an experienced insurance adjuster.

Car accident claim resolution can be complex, and mistakes can leave you with bills to pay and future medical expenses. To learn more about how a Florida car accident attorney could help you negotiate your car accident claim, check out car accident lawyer Jason Turchin's article on Florida Car Accident Claims (https://www.jasonturchin.com/do-i-need-a-car-accident-lawyer.html).

