NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A business LinkedIn page serves numerous purposes. In addition to proving a platform for content and updates, it expands a company's online presence. With LinkedIn being one of the largest social media platforms in the world, specifically among professionals, it's important for one's company page to be properly optimized. In this vein, here are 5 ways to optimize your business LinkedIn page, as supported by Carola Jain, CMO of Spartan.

Include a header image. One of the key factors of a business LinkedIn page, from a visual standpoint, is the header image. Company pages with striking, on-brand headers tend to generate more engagement than pages that don't. Not only should a company's header reflect what it entails, from its services to the language it conveys, but it must be appropriately sized. For reference, the ideal header size for a business LinkedIn page is 1536 x 768 pixels. Offer as much company information as possible. In addition to a strong visual presentation, a business LinkedIn page must provide relevant information. This includes, but isn't limited to, company size, the year it was founded, and the areas it specializes in. With this information, visitors will develop an overall better understanding of a company. The more complete a business LinkedIn page is, the more engagement it will see. Incorporate the right keywords. If used properly, LinkedIn can serve as an effective tool for SEO. However, to ensure that a business LinkedIn page ranks in search engine results, it must have the right keywords. These terms should be relevant to the business itself; for example, if said business provides consulting services, keywords should reflect this. By seamlessly incorporating target keywords, a business LinkedIn page will be better optimized. Prioritize content creation. Another element that will make a business LinkedIn page stand out is content. Company owners will be interested to know that there isn't a strict set of guidelines to follow, in regard to content, as there are numerous options. Blog posts, news articles, and infographics are just a few examples of the content created and shared. By focusing on offering value-added content as opposed to self-promotional material, a business LinkedIn page will perform that much more effectively. Engage with those that spark conversations. Social media is built on the importance of communication, as Carola Jain , CMO of Spartan, can attest. Business pages can receive comments and feedback from users and it benefits companies to reach back out. Even if messages are as simple as a few words each, a modest "thank you" can go a long way. This shows that companies are in-tune with their audiences on social media, which can lead to further engagement in the future.

