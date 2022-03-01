5 Ways to Perk Up Your Patio This Spring with aerMist

"There is nothing like hosting others to motivate easy home projects like reviving your patio this spring," says Boris Medic, co-founder of new eco-friendly misting systems aerMist. "The season's holidays that revolve around entertaining are the perfect excuse to make a patio or outdoor space a comfortable extension of your home to enjoy with family and friends."

Get ready for the new spring season and celebrations with these five easy ways to perk up your patio:

Stay Cool with aerMist: Make your patio feel like a resort with a new customizable aerMist misting system that can lower temperatures up to 20 degrees to keep your parties going no matter how bright the sun. In addition, the high-pressure technology helps reduce water usage and creates a finer mist than other systems on the market, so people and patio furniture stay dry. It also creates a bug-free zone by keeping mosquitoes and other pesky insects away. Spring Clean: Freshen up decks, brick accents, and furniture by removing dirt, dead leaves, and other debris from the harsh winter weather with a good power wash. This is an easy and inexpensive way to make your existing set-up look brand new. Plant Power: Flex your green thumb and bring new life to your outdoor space with blooming plants. Try experimenting with different size plants to create trendy living walls. For older plants, revive and take care of them by repotting in fun planters of various sizes and shapes. Play with Color: Like the interior of a home, playing with color is an easy way to liven up a patio. Just a few new pillows or cushions in trendy, bright tones to contrast against neutral furniture palette or vice versa can make a big impact, especially in a smaller space like a patio. Layer Textures: Mixing different textures from rugs, outdoor-friendly throws, furniture fabrics, and accessories like antique bronze candle lanterns, can elevate a patio. The textures make the space inviting yet bring visual interest. Look at pictures of a favorite resort or vacation spot for inspiration.

About aerMist

AerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly tech to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic and is based in Plano, Texas. The misting systems provide the best cooling at the lowest cost. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit https://aermist.com/.

