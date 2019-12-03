5 Ways to Support Veterans on Giving Tuesday

Tuesday, Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday. Now in its seventh year, Giving Tuesday is an international initiative that encourages people to support the work of nonprofit organizations on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Want to get involved? Check out these options:

Discover ways you can give back to warriors directly.

Select WWP as your charity of choice when shopping on Amazon Smile.

Visit your local Pier 1 store and select a donation to WWP when you check out.

Stock up on men's skin care items; actor Rob Lowe's new skin care line Profile I Cobalt supports WWP.

Use the USAA/WWP credit card; .3% of each purchase impacts warriors' lives.

Your support for WWP is critical to providing life-changing programs and services to warriors and their families. They never pay a penny for any WWP program or service because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

"Our mission to honor and empower wounded veterans and their families is made possible through the support of those who share that passion," said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. "We're committed to helping injured veterans begin their next mission. When they're ready, we stand ready to serve."

And if you're looking for gift ideas for the family, visit the new WWP Shop, which features WWP logos on several items including clothing, water bottles, decals, and more.

