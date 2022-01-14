5 Years of Glitter Bombs and Disrupting the Credit Union Industry One Website at a Time

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER kickstarts 2022 by celebrating five years in business working in the financial industry as a website design, marketing, and cybersecurity company.

"I'm extremely proud of everything that the team at OMNICOMMANDER has accomplished over the last five years. In that span of time we have become not only the largest credit union website provider (nearly 500 credit unions in 47 states) but also the highest rated (with over 100 5-star Google reviews). Our work has won numerous awards by several state leagues as well as national ones. We've built strong partnerships within and outside of the industry that allow us to deliver best-of-breed solutions to our clients. Being a veteran-owned and operated business, we've received recognition as a leader in developing and hiring former service members as well as military spouses," expresses Eric Isham, CEO.

Originally established as a single owner-operator shop in Miramar Beach, FL, OMNICOMMANDER has expanded to nearly 100 COMMANDOs and a total of three offices with two additional ones in Nashville, TN and Salt Lake City, UT.

"Recognizing the continued need and adoption of our products and services by our clients, we made a concerted effort to double down on our already aggressive hiring efforts. In fact, we have already hired 12 new people in 2022!" states Eric Isham, CEO. "In order to house all the new COMMANDOs, we are in the process of building out a new, 9500 square foot flagship office in Nashville that will be unlike anything anyone has ever seen while simultaneously building out our new offices in Salt Lake City, home of our CYBERCOMMANDER division."

OMNICOMMANDER's mission to save the credit union industry continues to be the bedrock guiding principle that drives the company forward. "When I first started working in this industry stuffing paper checks in envelopes for a bill pay company, there were well over 10,000 credit unions," remembers Eric Isham, CEO. "Currently, there are less than 5,000, and every day brings new news of another one disappearing. I honestly believe that one of the driving factors of the industry collapse is that credit unions have traditionally struggled with telling their story. Through proper marketing and digital communication, I'm certain we can fix this. In fact, a majority of our clients outperform their peers in several meaningful categories. It's working."

"Our integrated CHATCOMMANDER solution, which is operated by live chat agents, has performed hundreds of thousands of chats and driven thousands of new members and new loans for our credit unions. Through the various natural disasters over the past year and of course the staff shortages due to COVID, our team has continued to be a steady and reliable source of communication between our financial institutions and their members. Just as impressive is our CARCOMMANDER solution, a white-labeled, tailored, complete car buying service all the while staying on the credit union's website. This exciting solution has driven millions of dollars in new auto loans for our clients. When these solutions are combined with a mobile responsive, ADA Compliant website, the results are incredible," exclaims Eric Isham, CEO.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated credit union website design and marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's premier cybersecurity provider. Offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

