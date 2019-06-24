$50+ Billion Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market, 2024 - Opportunities in Forward integration of ISOs

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Research Report: by Product, Application, End User, Geographical Insight - Global Industry Size, Share Analysis and Growth Forecast till 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diagnostic imaging systems market size is expected to be more than $51.2 billion by 2024, growing from its 2018 size of $37.2 billion.

Based on product, the X-ray imaging systems category led the market with over $15.2 billion revenue contribution in 2018. The reason for the dominance of X-ray imaging systems on the diagnostic imaging systems market has been the booming world population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis and prevention. Such systems are expected to generate $20.5 billion in revenue by 2024, growing at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Talking of historical growth, the nuclear imaging systems category displayed the highest CAGR in the diagnostics imaging systems market, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, which resulted in an increasing demand for such systems. Further, during the forecast period, the revenue contribution of ultrasound systems, which was $5.9 billion in 2018, is projected to rise to $8.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



On the basis of end user, diagnostic imaging centers led the market during the historical period. This was because of the increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers, where a variety of scans are performed, and growing support of government organizations toward the installation of improved imaging systems in preventive care settings across the globe.



The key trends being observed in the diagnostic imaging systems market currently are a surging number of collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches by key players looking to widen their customer reach as well as product approvals. Among the major players launching new and improved diagnostic imaging systems are Shimadzu Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Governments around the world are running programs to raise awareness among people about early chronic disease diagnosis, especially for lung cancer, breast cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, tuberculosis, and arthritis. Diagnostic imaging has been helping doctors diagnose diseases sooner, thereby leading to improved outcomes for patients. Diagnostic imaging systems better the healthcare quality and decrease healthcare expenditure by reducing the recovery time and limiting invasive procedures which are unnecessary. Such factors are proving instrumental in the diagnostic imaging systems market progress.



On a global ground, Europe and North America are together expected to hold over 60.0% share in the market by 2024. This is primarily attributable to the existence of established players, the rising popularity of telemedicine, and surging prevalence of chronic diseases in these continents.



Quite consolidated in nature, the diagnostic imaging systems market is dominated by few established players. The key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens AG, Carestream Health Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Esaote S.p.A., Hologic Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and DEL MEDICAL Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 X-ray imaging systems

4.1.1.1.1 By technology

4.1.1.1.1.1 Digital

4.1.1.1.1.2 Analog

4.1.1.1.2 By portability

4.1.1.1.2.1 Stationary

4.1.1.1.2.2 Portable

4.1.1.2 MRI systems

4.1.1.2.1 By type

4.1.1.2.1.1 Closed

4.1.1.2.1.2 Open

4.1.1.2.2 By field strength

4.1.1.2.2.1 Mid

4.1.1.2.2.2 High

4.1.1.2.2.3 Low

4.1.1.3 Ultrasound systems

4.1.1.3.1 By technology

4.1.1.3.1.1 3D and 4D

4.1.1.3.1.2 2D

4.1.1.3.1.3 Doppler imaging

4.1.1.3.2 By portability

4.1.1.3.2.1 Trolley/cart-based

4.1.1.3.2.2 Compact/portable

4.1.1.4 CT scanners

4.2.2.1.1 By slice

4.1.1.4.1.1 High

4.1.1.4.1.2 Mid

4.1.1.4.1.3 Low

4.1.1.5 Nuclear imaging systems

4.1.1.6 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Cardiology

4.1.2.2 Oncology

4.1.2.3 Neurology

4.1.2.4 Orthopedics

4.1.2.5 Urology

4.1.2.6 Dentistry

4.1.2.7 Ophthalmology

4.1.2.8 OB/GYN

4.1.2.9 Others

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Diagnostic imaging centers

4.1.3.2 Hospitals

4.1.3.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.1.2 Rising number of collaborations and acquisitions

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers

4.2.2.2 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.3 Growing need for diagnostic imaging procedures

4.2.2.4 Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.5 Technological innovations

4.2.2.6 Surging aging population

4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of development and maintenance of diagnostic imaging devices

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulations

4.2.3.3 Diminishing helium reserves

4.2.3.4 Increasing risk of cancer due to exposure of radiations

4.2.3.5 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Forward integration of ISOs

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario for Diagnostic Imaging Systems

4.5 Pricing Analysis

4.5.1 X-Ray Imaging Systems

4.5.2 MRI Systems

4.5.3 Ultrasound Systems

4.5.4 CT Scanners

4.5.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

4.6 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems

4.6.1 Cost-to-Service Ratio

4.6.2 Maintenance Cost Analysis of X-Ray Systems

4.6.3 Maintenance Cost Analysis of MRI Systems

4.6.4 Maintenance Cost Analysis of CT Scanners



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 X-Ray Imaging Systems Market

5.1.1.1 By technology

5.1.1.2 By portability

5.1.2 MRI Systems Market

5.1.2.1 By type

5.1.2.2 By field strength

5.1.3 Ultrasound Systems Market

5.1.3.1 By technology

5.1.3.2 By portability

5.1.4 CT Scanners Market

5.1.4.1 By slice

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End User

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Players Offerings

11.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Analogic Corporation

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

Bruker Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

DEL MEDICAL Inc.

Dornier MedTech GmbH

DRGEM CO. LTD.

Esaote S.p.A.

Fonar Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Konica Minolta Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Neusoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

SonoScape Medical Corporation

SternMed GmbH

Time Medical Holdings

