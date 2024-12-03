CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Open Doors Organization (ODO) released findings from its 2024 research study conducted with The Harris Poll, showcasing the significant economic impact of U.S. adult travelers with disabilities. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this market has rebounded and remains vital to the travel and tourism sector.

“Travelers with disabilities, including older adults, are a critical and growing part of the economy,” said Eric Lipp, ODO’s Executive Director. “This data provides the travel sector with information to create a business case that will help to justify and drive meaningful change.”

$50 Billion in Annual Spending Highlights Impact of Travelers with Disabilities Post this

Key findings from the study include:

Economic Impact : U.S. travelers with disabilities spend nearly $50 billion annually on travel. Including companions, their total economic contribution is estimated at over $100 billion per year. This reflects a decline from $59 billion in the pre-pandemic 2020 study but underscores a strong recovery post-COVID.

: U.S. travelers with disabilities spend nearly annually on travel. Including companions, their total economic contribution is estimated at over per year. This reflects a decline from in the pre-pandemic 2020 study but underscores a strong recovery post-COVID. Travel Trends : From 2022-2024, 25.6 million travelers with disabilities took 77 million trips. While hotel stays saw a slight decrease (79% in 2024 vs. 84% in 2020), train travel gained popularity, rising to 13% usage, up from 10% in 2020.

: From 2022-2024, 25.6 million travelers with disabilities took 77 million trips. While hotel stays saw a slight decrease (79% in 2024 vs. 84% in 2020), train travel gained popularity, rising to 13% usage, up from 10% in 2020. Cruise Growth : Spending on cruises surged from $10.4 billion in 2020 to $18.5 billion in 2024, signalling strong growth in this sector.

: Spending on cruises surged from in 2020 to in 2024, signalling strong growth in this sector. Technology Adoption : 81% of travelers with disabilities used the Internet for trip planning and management, marking an all-time high in technology reliance.

: 81% of travelers with disabilities used the Internet for trip planning and management, marking an all-time high in technology reliance. Persistent Barriers: Challenges persist across airlines (81% encountering obstacles), airports (84%), and hotels (74%). Specific issues for the latter include heavy hotel doors (33%), inconvenient room locations (27%), and insufficient shower benches (25%).

Reflecting on two decades of research, Lipp emphasized the need for further progress: “When we began this work in 2002, we aimed to wake the travel industry up to the value of the disability market. While awareness has grown, much remains to be done to ensure equitable travel experiences. Everyone deserves a positive travel experience.”

The 2024 study continues ODO's legacy of providing actionable insights into travel trends, spending habits, and accessibility barriers, enabling businesses to better serve travelers with disabilities. This is the fifth such study since 2002.

The Open Doors Organization, founded in 2000, works to help businesses succeed in the disability market by improving the accessibility of goods and services. Visit opendoorsnfp.org for more information.

Contact:

Eric Lipp

Open Doors Organization

773-388-8839

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Doors Organization