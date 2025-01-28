50+, Divorced and Done with Cupid's Nonsense? Here's How to Crush Valentine's Day Anyway
PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is a joyful occasion, but for millions of Americans 50+, it highlights feelings of isolation, especially those navigating life after divorce. Divorce rates among this demographic have doubled since the 1990s, and research shows divorced individuals 50+ are 55% more likely to feel lonely than married counterparts.
Andrea McGinty, founder of It's Just Lunch, 33000dates.com and author of the newly released book, 2nd Acts: Winning Strategies to Dating Over 50, offers a refreshing perspective: "Valentine's Day can be tough for the 50+ who feel invisible after a major life change. But it doesn't have to be. This stage is an opportunity to redefine love, self-discovery, build community, and embrace a second act in life."
Loneliness Among Divorced Individuals Over 50
Statistics reveal a concerning trend:
- 55% More Likely to Feel Lonely: Divorced individuals 50+ experience significantly higher rates of loneliness than married peers.
- Living Alone: Nearly 30% of divorced or separated individuals 50+ live alone, contributing to feelings of isolation.
- Health Impacts: Chronic loneliness is linked to depression and physical health issues like cardiovascular disease.
Valentine's Day amplifies these emotions. According to AARP, 82% of U.S. adults prefer to spend Valentine's Day with someone rather than alone, yet 75% of unmarried adults 50+ are not in a romantic relationship, making the holiday a particularly difficult time.
Andrea's Guide to Thriving This Valentine's Day
McGinty shares practical strategies for turning Valentine's Day into a celebration of self-love:
- Indulge in Retail Therapy: Visit the cosmetics counter at Nordstrom and treat yourself to something new. Guys, maybe it's time for a new fragrance?
- Repair a rift: Reach out to a loved one and mend any lingering issues. Remember that silly argument you had with your brother? Tell him you love him!
- Do something your ex hated: Order that Indian food she always complained about!
- Take the Love Language Quiz: It's free, fun plus it'll help you understand some of the profiles you see online!
- Be Proactive: Write a personal business plan for how you're going to change your love life. Hint: there's one in her new book.
About 2nd Acts: Winning Strategies to Dating Over 50
Andrea McGinty's book is a hands-on, tech-savvy roadmap for finding love later in life. Packed with actionable worksheets, QR-coded video coaching, and practical advice, 2nd Acts empowers readers to navigate today's dating landscape with confidence. Unlike costly matchmaking services, this $35 guide provides affordable solutions to help readers rediscover connection.
McGinty, often called the "Godmother of Matchmaking," has facilitated over 33,000 dates and 10,000+ marriages. Her expertise makes her a trusted voice for second-act daters seeking meaningful relationships. Like an NFL coaching tree, more than 40% of today's top 25 matchmakers trace their roots back to Andrea's pioneering techniques. Her influence has shaped the industry, creating a legacy in matchmaking.
Visit 33000dates.com to learn more.
