50+, Divorced and Done with Cupid's Nonsense? Here's How to Crush Valentine's Day Anyway

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is a joyful occasion, but for millions of Americans 50+, it highlights feelings of isolation, especially those navigating life after divorce. Divorce rates among this demographic have doubled since the 1990s, and research shows divorced individuals 50+ are 55% more likely to feel lonely than married counterparts.

Andrea McGinty, founder of It's Just Lunch, 33000dates.com and author of the newly released book, 2nd Acts: Winning Strategies to Dating Over 50, offers a refreshing perspective: "Valentine's Day can be tough for the 50+ who feel invisible after a major life change. But it doesn't have to be. This stage is an opportunity to redefine love, self-discovery, build community, and embrace a second act in life."

Loneliness Among Divorced Individuals Over 50

Statistics reveal a concerning trend:

55% More Likely to Feel Lonely : Divorced individuals 50+ experience significantly higher rates of loneliness than married peers.

: Divorced individuals 50+ experience significantly higher rates of loneliness than married peers. Living Alone : Nearly 30% of divorced or separated individuals 50+ live alone, contributing to feelings of isolation.

: Nearly 30% of divorced or separated individuals 50+ live alone, contributing to feelings of isolation. Health Impacts: Chronic loneliness is linked to depression and physical health issues like cardiovascular disease.

Valentine's Day amplifies these emotions. According to AARP, 82% of U.S. adults prefer to spend Valentine's Day with someone rather than alone, yet 75% of unmarried adults 50+ are not in a romantic relationship, making the holiday a particularly difficult time.

Andrea's Guide to Thriving This Valentine's Day

McGinty shares practical strategies for turning Valentine's Day into a celebration of self-love:

Indulge in Retail Therapy: Visit the cosmetics counter at Nordstrom and treat yourself to something new. Guys, maybe it's time for a new fragrance? Repair a rift: Reach out to a loved one and mend any lingering issues. Remember that silly argument you had with your brother? Tell him you love him! Do something your ex hated: Order that Indian food she always complained about! Take the Love Language Quiz: It's free, fun plus it'll help you understand some of the profiles you see online! Be Proactive: Write a personal business plan for how you're going to change your love life. Hint: there's one in her new book.

About 2nd Acts: Winning Strategies to Dating Over 50

Andrea McGinty's book is a hands-on, tech-savvy roadmap for finding love later in life. Packed with actionable worksheets, QR-coded video coaching, and practical advice, 2nd Acts empowers readers to navigate today's dating landscape with confidence. Unlike costly matchmaking services, this $35 guide provides affordable solutions to help readers rediscover connection.

McGinty, often called the "Godmother of Matchmaking," has facilitated over 33,000 dates and 10,000+ marriages. Her expertise makes her a trusted voice for second-act daters seeking meaningful relationships. Like an NFL coaching tree, more than 40% of today's top 25 matchmakers trace their roots back to Andrea's pioneering techniques. Her influence has shaped the industry, creating a legacy in matchmaking.

