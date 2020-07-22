50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies Honored
The Women Presidents' Organization and American Express Recognize the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies with Virtual Award Ceremony
Jul 22, 2020, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), in collaboration with American Express, today released the 13th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, including healthcare, technology, and consulting. From January to December of 2019, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $3.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 17,000 people.
The top three awardees are:
- TKT & Associates, Inc. is the fastest growing woman-owned business, moving up from the number two spot last year. Founded in 2006 by the late Tierra Kavanaugh, the Louisville-based company saw its revenue flourish ($134,763,762 in 2019) and employment more than double from 51 employees in 2015 to 260 in 2019. With Tierra's passing this year, WPO and American Express want to honor her tenacity, determination, and tremendous success in becoming the fastest growing woman-owned business.
- Enspire Energy, an IT workforce solutions firm based in Dallas is the second fastest growing women-owned business. Run by Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen, the company credits its success to vast industry experience and knowledge as they continue to see tremendous business growth.
- Lifestyle brand Modere, a newcomer to the list, is the third fastest-growing company in the 2020 rankings. Based in Springvale, UT, the five-year-old business, founded and led by Asma Ishaq, saw impressive revenue and hiring growth. Modere has made a lasting impact in the health and wellness space by creating unique opportunities for emerging product categories.
"The 50 Fastest Growing Women Owned/Led Companies are a trailblazing group of women who are leading some of the most successful businesses around the globe. At American Express, we are committed to supporting and backing the growth of women-owned and -led companies and are delighted to recognize these leaders for their success," said Jessica Ling, Vice President and General Manager, Marketing Strategy, Content and Experiences at American Express. "Not only do women-owned businesses fuel the economy with trillions of dollars in revenue and the millions of jobs they provide, many have also pivoted their offerings and business strategies to provide essential services and accommodate their employees, which has proven to be vital for navigating the pandemic."
"At a time when bright spots are few and far between, we are thrilled to celebrate the business accomplishments of these 50 inimitable leaders," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization. "American Express has made it possible to acknowledge the impressive influence women-owned and -led companies have in job creation and growing the global economy."
All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2015 and every subsequent year. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.
More about this year's 50 Fastest:
- Average honoree age: 50
- Provide health insurance: 94%
- Started with their own funds: 74%
- Do business globally: 56%
- Do business with the government: 68%
The 50 Fastest companies are being honored during the digital WPO Annual Conference on July 22- 23, 2020. As part of the digital conference, American Express will host a fireside chat moderated by Vice President and General Manager, Marketing Strategy, Content and Experiences at American Express Jessica Ling, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT on July 23rd. The panel will feature 50 Fastest Awardees Asma Ishaq of Modere, Patricia Bible of KaTom Restaurant Supply Inc., Jenelle Coy of Spero and Sujata Stead of OET, who will share insights and advice for WPO members looking to grow their businesses.
The 2020 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies include:
|
#
|
Entrepreneur
|
Company
|
City/State
|
1
|
Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne
|
TKT & Associates, Inc.
|
Louisville, KY
|
2
|
Mary Hensley & Julie Hashagen
|
Enspire Energy
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
3
|
Asma Ishaq
|
Modere
|
Springville, UT
|
4
|
Amrita Grewal
|
TalEx
|
Washington DC
|
5
|
Christine Meyer
|
Battaglia Associates, Inc.
|
New Castle, DE
|
6
|
Brooke Castillo
|
The Life Coach School
|
Allen, TX
|
7
|
Jenelle Coy
|
Spero
|
Washington, D.C.
|
8
|
Stacey Rock
|
Solvix Solutions LLC
|
Marlton, NJ
|
9
|
Phyllis Newhouse
|
Xtreme Solutions Inc
|
Atlanta, GA
|
10
|
Patricia Bible
|
KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc
|
Kodak, TN
|
11
|
Ranjini Poddar
|
Artech LLC
|
Morristown, NJ
|
12
|
Elizabeth A. Bassan
|
Panagora Group
|
Silver Spring, MD
|
13
|
Melissa Cooper
|
Phoenix Development
|
Boston, MA
|
14
|
Lenora Payne
|
Technology Group Solutions, LLC
|
Lenexa, KS
|
15
|
Sujata Stead
|
OET
|
Melbourne, VIC
|
16
|
Carmen Nazario
|
ELYON International, Inc.
|
Vancouver, WA
|
17
|
Cassandra Farrington
|
Marijuana Business Daily
|
Lakewood, CO
|
18
|
Katie Conovitz
|
twelveNYC
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
19
|
Kara Trott
|
Quantum Health
|
Columbus, OH
|
20
|
Elisa Hamill & Margot Langstaff
|
LifeHealth LLC
|
Littleton, CO
|
21
|
Jacqueline Mulrooney
|
J P Systems, Inc.
|
Clifton, VA
|
22
|
Mary Zarafshar Heydarian & Margie Zarafshar
|
Advanced Computer Concepts
|
McLean, VA
|
23
|
Kristi Alford-Haarberg
|
E2 Optics, LLC
|
Englewood, CO
|
24
|
Beverly Mullikin
|
CTD Staffing LLC
|
Memphis, TN
|
25
|
Tracy Gregorio
|
G2 Ops, Inc.
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
26
|
Mary Kariotis
|
Merrimak Capital Company LLC
|
Novato, CA
|
27
|
Vanessa Kruze
|
Kruze Consulting
|
San Francisco, CA
|
28
|
Kelly Ireland
|
CB Technologies Inc.
|
Orange, CA
|
29
|
Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal
|
Atrium
|
New York, NY
|
30
|
Ann Ramakumaran
|
Ampcus Inc
|
Chantilly, VA
|
31
|
Michele Perry
|
Relatient
|
Franklin, TN
|
32
|
Vanessa Ogle
|
Enseo
|
Richardson, TX
|
33
|
Gail Adinamis
|
GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC
|
Bannockburn, IL
|
34
|
Lei Wang
|
The Lotus Group LLC
|
Pine Brook, NJ
|
35
|
Jessica E Meyers
|
JEM Group, LLC
|
Harrisburg, PA
|
36
|
Debbie Madden
|
Stride Consulting
|
New York, NY
|
37
|
Michelle Baker
|
Swoon
|
Chicago, IL
|
38
|
Jo Ann Gilley
|
Overture Promotions
|
Waukegan, IL
|
39
|
Merrilee Kick
|
Buzzballz, LLC dba Southern Champion
|
Carrollton, TX
|
40
|
Claudia Mirza
|
Akorbi
|
Plano, TX
|
41
|
Prathiba Ramadoss
|
Business Integra Technology Solutions, Inc.
|
Bethesda, MD
|
42
|
Connie Costner
|
Mathand, Inc.
|
Woodstock, GA
|
43
|
Pamela Stanczewski
|
Central Point Partners
|
Westerville, OH
|
44
|
Cindy Gallo
|
Fiber Business Solutions Group Inc.
|
Fairview Village, PA
|
45
|
Hima Kolanagireddy
|
ASCII Group, LLC
|
Farmington, MI
|
46
|
Katie Anderson
|
Save Water Co
|
Houston, TX
|
47
|
Dao Jensen
|
Kaizen Technology Partners
|
San Francisco, CA
|
48
|
Donna B Gibb
|
ProTask, Inc.
|
Reston, VA
|
49
|
Carol Duncan & Ashley Duncan
|
General Sheet Metal
|
Clackamas, OR
|
50
|
Nataliya Anon
|
Svitla Systems
|
Corte Madera, CA
ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS' ORGANIZATION (WPO)
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, contact 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow the WPO on Twitter @womenpresidents and Facebook @TheWPO.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.
