50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies Honored

The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), in collaboration with American Express , today released the 13th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, including healthcare, technology, and consulting. From January to December of 2019, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $3.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 17,000 people.

The top three awardees are:

TKT & Associates, Inc . is the fastest growing woman-owned business, moving up from the number two spot last year. Founded in 2006 by the late Tierra Kavanaugh , the Louisville -based company saw its revenue flourish ( $134,763,762 in 2019) and employment more than double from 51 employees in 2015 to 260 in 2019. With Tierra's passing this year, WPO and American Express want to honor her tenacity, determination, and tremendous success in becoming the fastest growing woman-owned business.

Enspire Energy , an IT workforce solutions firm based in Dallas is the second fastest growing women-owned business. Run by Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen , the company credits its success to vast industry experience and knowledge as they continue to see tremendous business growth.

Lifestyle brand Modere , a newcomer to the list, is the third fastest-growing company in the 2020 rankings. Based in Springvale, UT, the five-year-old business, founded and led by Asma Ishaq , saw impressive revenue and hiring growth. Modere has made a lasting impact in the health and wellness space by creating unique opportunities for emerging product categories.

"The 50 Fastest Growing Women Owned/Led Companies are a trailblazing group of women who are leading some of the most successful businesses around the globe. At American Express, we are committed to supporting and backing the growth of women-owned and -led companies and are delighted to recognize these leaders for their success," said Jessica Ling, Vice President and General Manager, Marketing Strategy, Content and Experiences at American Express. "Not only do women-owned businesses fuel the economy with trillions of dollars in revenue and the millions of jobs they provide, many have also pivoted their offerings and business strategies to provide essential services and accommodate their employees, which has proven to be vital for navigating the pandemic."

"At a time when bright spots are few and far between, we are thrilled to celebrate the business accomplishments of these 50 inimitable leaders," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization. "American Express has made it possible to acknowledge the impressive influence women-owned and -led companies have in job creation and growing the global economy."

All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2015 and every subsequent year. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.

More about this year's 50 Fastest:

Average honoree age: 50

Provide health insurance: 94%

Started with their own funds: 74%

Do business globally: 56%

Do business with the government: 68%

The 50 Fastest companies are being honored during the digital WPO Annual Conference on July 22- 23, 2020. As part of the digital conference, American Express will host a fireside chat moderated by Vice President and General Manager, Marketing Strategy, Content and Experiences at American Express Jessica Ling, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT on July 23rd. The panel will feature 50 Fastest Awardees Asma Ishaq of Modere, Patricia Bible of KaTom Restaurant Supply Inc., Jenelle Coy of Spero and Sujata Stead of OET, who will share insights and advice for WPO members looking to grow their businesses.

The 2020 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies include:

# Entrepreneur Company City/State 1 Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne TKT & Associates, Inc. Louisville, KY 2 Mary Hensley & Julie Hashagen Enspire Energy Chesapeake, VA 3 Asma Ishaq Modere Springville, UT 4 Amrita Grewal TalEx Washington DC 5 Christine Meyer Battaglia Associates, Inc. New Castle, DE 6 Brooke Castillo The Life Coach School Allen, TX 7 Jenelle Coy Spero Washington, D.C. 8 Stacey Rock Solvix Solutions LLC Marlton, NJ 9 Phyllis Newhouse Xtreme Solutions Inc Atlanta, GA 10 Patricia Bible KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc Kodak, TN 11 Ranjini Poddar Artech LLC Morristown, NJ 12 Elizabeth A. Bassan Panagora Group Silver Spring, MD 13 Melissa Cooper Phoenix Development Boston, MA 14 Lenora Payne Technology Group Solutions, LLC Lenexa, KS 15 Sujata Stead OET Melbourne, VIC 16 Carmen Nazario ELYON International, Inc. Vancouver, WA 17 Cassandra Farrington Marijuana Business Daily Lakewood, CO 18 Katie Conovitz twelveNYC Brooklyn, NY 19 Kara Trott Quantum Health Columbus, OH 20 Elisa Hamill & Margot Langstaff LifeHealth LLC Littleton, CO 21 Jacqueline Mulrooney J P Systems, Inc. Clifton, VA 22 Mary Zarafshar Heydarian & Margie Zarafshar Advanced Computer Concepts McLean, VA 23 Kristi Alford-Haarberg E2 Optics, LLC Englewood, CO 24 Beverly Mullikin CTD Staffing LLC Memphis, TN 25 Tracy Gregorio G2 Ops, Inc. Virginia Beach, VA 26 Mary Kariotis Merrimak Capital Company LLC Novato, CA 27 Vanessa Kruze Kruze Consulting San Francisco, CA 28 Kelly Ireland CB Technologies Inc. Orange, CA 29 Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal Atrium New York, NY 30 Ann Ramakumaran Ampcus Inc Chantilly, VA 31 Michele Perry Relatient Franklin, TN 32 Vanessa Ogle Enseo Richardson, TX 33 Gail Adinamis GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC Bannockburn, IL 34 Lei Wang The Lotus Group LLC Pine Brook, NJ 35 Jessica E Meyers JEM Group, LLC Harrisburg, PA 36 Debbie Madden Stride Consulting New York, NY 37 Michelle Baker Swoon Chicago, IL 38 Jo Ann Gilley Overture Promotions Waukegan, IL 39 Merrilee Kick Buzzballz, LLC dba Southern Champion Carrollton, TX 40 Claudia Mirza Akorbi Plano, TX 41 Prathiba Ramadoss Business Integra Technology Solutions, Inc. Bethesda, MD 42 Connie Costner Mathand, Inc. Woodstock, GA 43 Pamela Stanczewski Central Point Partners Westerville, OH 44 Cindy Gallo Fiber Business Solutions Group Inc. Fairview Village, PA 45 Hima Kolanagireddy ASCII Group, LLC Farmington, MI 46 Katie Anderson Save Water Co Houston, TX 47 Dao Jensen Kaizen Technology Partners San Francisco, CA 48 Donna B Gibb ProTask, Inc. Reston, VA 49 Carol Duncan & Ashley Duncan General Sheet Metal Clackamas, OR 50 Nataliya Anon Svitla Systems Corte Madera, CA

