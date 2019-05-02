50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Announced By Capital One And Women Presidents' Organization

12TH Annual Awards Ceremony Recognizing Fast Growth Held in Charlotte

News provided by

Women Presidents' Organization

May 02, 2019, 16:38 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), along with Capital One, has announced the 12th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. The companies featured on this year's list include a wide variety of industries, such as technology and finance. Aggregate revenues are $5.9 billion, demonstrating the significant impact of women-led companies on the global economy.

The top five winners are:

  • Enspire Energy, LLC, a full-service natural gas marketing company, run by Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen, is the number one winner in this year's ranking.
  • The second fastest growing women-owned/led company is TKT & Associates, Inc., a business management firm run by Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, in Louisville, KY.
  • In the number three spot is LYNC Logistics, LLC, which provides truckload, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and specialized transportation services. Based in Chattanooga, it is run by Cynthia P. Lee, CEO and Founder.
  • The number four spot is Erica Brune's Lever1, a Kansas City-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO).
  • Ranked number five is SPERO, a portfolio of profitable business enterprises. Based in Washington, D.C., SPERO is run by 26-year-old Jenelle S. Coy.

The number nine winner, Pamela S. Evette of Quality Business Solutions, located in Travelers Rest, SC, is Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina. The number 22 winner, Patti Massey, MYCA Material Handling Solutions, Inc., is based in Cary, NC.

"At Capital One, we are passionate about supporting women business owners and leaders," said Jenn Flynn, Head of Small Business Bank at Capital One. "The rise in women-owned businesses is an exciting trend to watch. These women are a real force, as reflected in the WPO 50 Fastest winners, and they are inspiring others to achieve great levels of success."

"I am delighted our rankings show women entrepreneurs are branching out into every sector of business," said WPO President and Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone. "We are also very encouraged companies of all sizes are represented – some smaller but very successful companies demonstrated significant growth." 

All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately-held, woman-owned or led and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2013 and every subsequent year. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.

Additional facts:

  • Average number of employees on first day: 9; projected average for 2019: 492
  • Funding sources at company start:
    • 78% with their own funds
    • 22% with funds from friends and family
    • 6% with a bank loan
    • 6% with a line of credit
    • 4% with a credit card
    • 8% with private investors/angels

The 2019 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are:

1

Enspire Energy, LLC

Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen

Chesapeake, VA

2

TKT & Associates, Inc.

Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne

Louisville, KY 

3

LYNC Logistics, LLC

Cynthia P Lee

Chattanooga, TN

4

Lever1

Erica Brune

Kansas City, MO

5

SPERO

Jenelle Coy

Washington, DC

6

Stride Consulting

Debbie Madden

New York, NY

7

Xtreme Solutions Inc

Phyllis W. Newhouse

Atlanta, GA

8

Within Interior Design, Inc.

Heather R. Robinson

Norfolk, VA

9

Quality Business Solutions, Inc.

Pamela Evette

Travelers Rest, SC

10

Merrimak Capital Company LLC

Mary Kariotis

Novato, CA

11

Maximum Games, Inc.

Christina Seelye

Walnut Creek, CA,

12

Pretzel Perfection, LLC dba Perfection Snacks

Amy Holyk

Doylestown, PA

13

Technology Group Solutions, LLC

Lenora Payne

Lenexa, KS

14

Marijuana Business Daily

Cassandra Farrington

Lakewood, CO

15

KDM Engineering

Kimberly Moore

Chicago, IL

16

Enseo

Vanessa Ogle

Richardson, TX

17

LifeHealth, LLC

Margot Adam Langstaff

Littleton

18

Quantum Health

Kara Trott

Columbus, OH

19

Innovative Office Solutions LLC

Jennifer Smith

Burnsville, MN

20

Twelve, Inc.

Katie Conovitz

Brooklyn, NY

21

GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC

Gail Adinamis

Bannockburn, IL

22

MYCA Material Handling Solutions, Inc.

Patti Massey

Cary, NC

23

KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc

Patricia Bible

Kodak TN

24

Artech LLC

Ranjini Poddar

Morristown, NJ

25

AEC Group, Inc.

Cathy Mary

McKeesport, PA

26

Coranet Corp.

Margaret Marcucci

New York, NY

27

BrightStar Care

Shelly A. Sun

Gurnee, IL

28

Atrium

Rebecca Cenni

New York NY

29

Swoon

Michelle Baker

Chicago, IL

30

CB Technologies, Inc.

Kelly Ireland

Orange, CA

31

ERKUNT TRACTOR IND.INC.

Zeynep Armagan

Ankara, Turkey

32

Ampcus Inc.

Ann Ramakumaran

Chantilly, VA

33

CMT Services, Inc.

Annette Johnson

Hyattsville, MD

34

Blue Chip Talent

Nicole Pawczuk

Bloomfield Hills, MI

35

E2 OPTICS LLC

Kristi Alford-Haarberg

Englewood, CO

36

Strategic Security Corp

Christie Sordi

Commack, NY

37

Atlas Travel & Technology Group

Elaine Osgood

Marlborough, MA

38

CJ Chemicals

Catherine Lee

Perry, MI

39

Data Systems Analysts, Inc.

Frances R. Pierce

Trevose, PA

40

Socialfix

Terry Tateossian

Clinton, NJ

41

Stones River Electric

Jami Hall

Madison, TN

42

Kaizen Technology Partners LLC

Dao Jensen

San Francisco, CA

43

Xclusive Staffing

Diane Astley

Westminster, CO

44

Koya Leadership Partners

Katie Bouton

Newburyport, MA

45

Evolution Event Solutions, LLC

Falon Veit Scott

Nashville, TN

46

NUGATE GROUP, LLC

Jamila Stanford

San Jose, CA

47

Airosmith Development

Margaret Smith

Saratoga Springs, NY

48

Shareablee

Tania Yuki

New York, NY

49

Etica Group, Inc.

Jessica Nickloy

Indianapolis, IN

50

SpaceBound, Inc.

Patricia Miller

Cleveland, OH

About Capital One 
Capital One Financial Corporation is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. We apply the same principles of innovation, collaboration and empowerment in our commitment to our communities across the country that we do in our business. We recognize that helping to build strong and healthy communities – good places to work, good places to do business and good places to raise families – benefits us all and we are proud to support this and other community initiatives.

CONTACT:

Frank Tortorici

Marketing Maven

frank@marketingmaven.com

908-875-8908 Mobile

Marissa Davis

Capital One

marissa.davis@capitalone.com

(484) 620-2247 Mobile

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

Related Links

http://www.womenpresidentsorg.com

Also from this source

Wells Fargo To Host Summit For Successful Women Entrepreneurs...

Implications Of 'Leading Up' Examined At Women Presidents'...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Announced By Capital One And Women Presidents' Organization

News provided by

Women Presidents' Organization

May 02, 2019, 16:38 ET