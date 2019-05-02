50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Announced By Capital One And Women Presidents' Organization
12TH Annual Awards Ceremony Recognizing Fast Growth Held in Charlotte
May 02, 2019, 16:38 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), along with Capital One, has announced the 12th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. The companies featured on this year's list include a wide variety of industries, such as technology and finance. Aggregate revenues are $5.9 billion, demonstrating the significant impact of women-led companies on the global economy.
The top five winners are:
- Enspire Energy, LLC, a full-service natural gas marketing company, run by Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen, is the number one winner in this year's ranking.
- The second fastest growing women-owned/led company is TKT & Associates, Inc., a business management firm run by Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, in Louisville, KY.
- In the number three spot is LYNC Logistics, LLC, which provides truckload, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and specialized transportation services. Based in Chattanooga, it is run by Cynthia P. Lee, CEO and Founder.
- The number four spot is Erica Brune's Lever1, a Kansas City-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO).
- Ranked number five is SPERO, a portfolio of profitable business enterprises. Based in Washington, D.C., SPERO is run by 26-year-old Jenelle S. Coy.
The number nine winner, Pamela S. Evette of Quality Business Solutions, located in Travelers Rest, SC, is Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina. The number 22 winner, Patti Massey, MYCA Material Handling Solutions, Inc., is based in Cary, NC.
"At Capital One, we are passionate about supporting women business owners and leaders," said Jenn Flynn, Head of Small Business Bank at Capital One. "The rise in women-owned businesses is an exciting trend to watch. These women are a real force, as reflected in the WPO 50 Fastest winners, and they are inspiring others to achieve great levels of success."
"I am delighted our rankings show women entrepreneurs are branching out into every sector of business," said WPO President and Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone. "We are also very encouraged companies of all sizes are represented – some smaller but very successful companies demonstrated significant growth."
All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately-held, woman-owned or led and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2013 and every subsequent year. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.
Additional facts:
- Average number of employees on first day: 9; projected average for 2019: 492
- Funding sources at company start:
- 78% with their own funds
- 22% with funds from friends and family
- 6% with a bank loan
- 6% with a line of credit
- 4% with a credit card
- 8% with private investors/angels
|
The 2019 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are:
|
1
|
Enspire Energy, LLC
|
Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
2
|
TKT & Associates, Inc.
|
Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne
|
Louisville, KY
|
3
|
LYNC Logistics, LLC
|
Cynthia P Lee
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
4
|
Lever1
|
Erica Brune
|
Kansas City, MO
|
5
|
SPERO
|
Jenelle Coy
|
Washington, DC
|
6
|
Stride Consulting
|
Debbie Madden
|
New York, NY
|
7
|
Xtreme Solutions Inc
|
Phyllis W. Newhouse
|
Atlanta, GA
|
8
|
Within Interior Design, Inc.
|
Heather R. Robinson
|
Norfolk, VA
|
9
|
Quality Business Solutions, Inc.
|
Pamela Evette
|
Travelers Rest, SC
|
10
|
Merrimak Capital Company LLC
|
Mary Kariotis
|
Novato, CA
|
11
|
Maximum Games, Inc.
|
Christina Seelye
|
Walnut Creek, CA,
|
12
|
Pretzel Perfection, LLC dba Perfection Snacks
|
Amy Holyk
|
Doylestown, PA
|
13
|
Technology Group Solutions, LLC
|
Lenora Payne
|
Lenexa, KS
|
14
|
Marijuana Business Daily
|
Cassandra Farrington
|
Lakewood, CO
|
15
|
KDM Engineering
|
Kimberly Moore
|
Chicago, IL
|
16
|
Enseo
|
Vanessa Ogle
|
Richardson, TX
|
17
|
LifeHealth, LLC
|
Margot Adam Langstaff
|
Littleton
|
18
|
Quantum Health
|
Kara Trott
|
Columbus, OH
|
19
|
Innovative Office Solutions LLC
|
Jennifer Smith
|
Burnsville, MN
|
20
|
Twelve, Inc.
|
Katie Conovitz
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
21
|
GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC
|
Gail Adinamis
|
Bannockburn, IL
|
22
|
MYCA Material Handling Solutions, Inc.
|
Patti Massey
|
Cary, NC
|
23
|
KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc
|
Patricia Bible
|
Kodak TN
|
24
|
Artech LLC
|
Ranjini Poddar
|
Morristown, NJ
|
25
|
AEC Group, Inc.
|
Cathy Mary
|
McKeesport, PA
|
26
|
Coranet Corp.
|
Margaret Marcucci
|
New York, NY
|
27
|
BrightStar Care
|
Shelly A. Sun
|
Gurnee, IL
|
28
|
Atrium
|
Rebecca Cenni
|
New York NY
|
29
|
Swoon
|
Michelle Baker
|
Chicago, IL
|
30
|
CB Technologies, Inc.
|
Kelly Ireland
|
Orange, CA
|
31
|
ERKUNT TRACTOR IND.INC.
|
Zeynep Armagan
|
Ankara, Turkey
|
32
|
Ampcus Inc.
|
Ann Ramakumaran
|
Chantilly, VA
|
33
|
CMT Services, Inc.
|
Annette Johnson
|
Hyattsville, MD
|
34
|
Blue Chip Talent
|
Nicole Pawczuk
|
Bloomfield Hills, MI
|
35
|
E2 OPTICS LLC
|
Kristi Alford-Haarberg
|
Englewood, CO
|
36
|
Strategic Security Corp
|
Christie Sordi
|
Commack, NY
|
37
|
Atlas Travel & Technology Group
|
Elaine Osgood
|
Marlborough, MA
|
38
|
CJ Chemicals
|
Catherine Lee
|
Perry, MI
|
39
|
Data Systems Analysts, Inc.
|
Frances R. Pierce
|
Trevose, PA
|
40
|
Socialfix
|
Terry Tateossian
|
Clinton, NJ
|
41
|
Stones River Electric
|
Jami Hall
|
Madison, TN
|
42
|
Kaizen Technology Partners LLC
|
Dao Jensen
|
San Francisco, CA
|
43
|
Xclusive Staffing
|
Diane Astley
|
Westminster, CO
|
44
|
Koya Leadership Partners
|
Katie Bouton
|
Newburyport, MA
|
45
|
Evolution Event Solutions, LLC
|
Falon Veit Scott
|
Nashville, TN
|
46
|
NUGATE GROUP, LLC
|
Jamila Stanford
|
San Jose, CA
|
47
|
Airosmith Development
|
Margaret Smith
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
48
|
Shareablee
|
Tania Yuki
|
New York, NY
|
49
|
Etica Group, Inc.
|
Jessica Nickloy
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
50
|
SpaceBound, Inc.
|
Patricia Miller
|
Cleveland, OH
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. We apply the same principles of innovation, collaboration and empowerment in our commitment to our communities across the country that we do in our business. We recognize that helping to build strong and healthy communities – good places to work, good places to do business and good places to raise families – benefits us all and we are proud to support this and other community initiatives.
|
CONTACT:
|
Frank Tortorici
Marketing Maven
908-875-8908 Mobile
|
Marissa Davis
Capital One
(484) 620-2247 Mobile
SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization
