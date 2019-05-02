50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Announced By Capital One And Women Presidents' Organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), along with Capital One, has announced the 12th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. The companies featured on this year's list include a wide variety of industries, such as technology and finance. Aggregate revenues are $5.9 billion, demonstrating the significant impact of women-led companies on the global economy.

The top five winners are:

Enspire Energy, LLC , a full-service natural gas marketing company, run by Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen , is the number one winner in this year's ranking.

, a full-service natural gas marketing company, run by and , is the number one winner in this year's ranking. The second fastest growing women-owned/led company is TKT & Associates, Inc ., a business management firm run by Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne , in Louisville, KY .

., a business management firm run by , in . In the number three spot is LYNC Logistics, LLC , which provides truckload, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and specialized transportation services. Based in Chattanooga , it is run by Cynthia P. Lee , CEO and Founder.

, which provides truckload, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and specialized transportation services. Based in , it is run by , CEO and Founder. The number four spot is Erica Brune's Lever1 , a Kansas City -based Professional Employer Organization (PEO).

, a -based Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Ranked number five is SPERO, a portfolio of profitable business enterprises. Based in Washington, D.C. , SPERO is run by 26-year-old Jenelle S. Coy .

The number nine winner, Pamela S. Evette of Quality Business Solutions, located in Travelers Rest, SC, is Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina. The number 22 winner, Patti Massey, MYCA Material Handling Solutions, Inc., is based in Cary, NC.

"At Capital One, we are passionate about supporting women business owners and leaders," said Jenn Flynn, Head of Small Business Bank at Capital One. "The rise in women-owned businesses is an exciting trend to watch. These women are a real force, as reflected in the WPO 50 Fastest winners, and they are inspiring others to achieve great levels of success."

"I am delighted our rankings show women entrepreneurs are branching out into every sector of business," said WPO President and Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone. "We are also very encouraged companies of all sizes are represented – some smaller but very successful companies demonstrated significant growth."

All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately-held, woman-owned or led and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2013 and every subsequent year. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.

Additional facts:

Average number of employees on first day: 9; projected average for 2019: 492

Funding sources at company start:

78% with their own funds



22% with funds from friends and family



6% with a bank loan



6% with a line of credit



4% with a credit card



8% with private investors/angels

The 2019 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are:

1 Enspire Energy, LLC Mary Hensley and Julie Hashagen Chesapeake, VA 2 TKT & Associates, Inc. Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne Louisville, KY 3 LYNC Logistics, LLC Cynthia P Lee Chattanooga, TN 4 Lever1 Erica Brune Kansas City, MO 5 SPERO Jenelle Coy Washington, DC 6 Stride Consulting Debbie Madden New York, NY 7 Xtreme Solutions Inc Phyllis W. Newhouse Atlanta, GA 8 Within Interior Design, Inc. Heather R. Robinson Norfolk, VA 9 Quality Business Solutions, Inc. Pamela Evette Travelers Rest, SC 10 Merrimak Capital Company LLC Mary Kariotis Novato, CA 11 Maximum Games, Inc. Christina Seelye Walnut Creek, CA, 12 Pretzel Perfection, LLC dba Perfection Snacks Amy Holyk Doylestown, PA 13 Technology Group Solutions, LLC Lenora Payne Lenexa, KS 14 Marijuana Business Daily Cassandra Farrington Lakewood, CO 15 KDM Engineering Kimberly Moore Chicago, IL 16 Enseo Vanessa Ogle Richardson, TX 17 LifeHealth, LLC Margot Adam Langstaff Littleton 18 Quantum Health Kara Trott Columbus, OH 19 Innovative Office Solutions LLC Jennifer Smith Burnsville, MN 20 Twelve, Inc. Katie Conovitz Brooklyn, NY 21 GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC Gail Adinamis Bannockburn, IL 22 MYCA Material Handling Solutions, Inc. Patti Massey Cary, NC 23 KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc Patricia Bible Kodak TN 24 Artech LLC Ranjini Poddar Morristown, NJ 25 AEC Group, Inc. Cathy Mary McKeesport, PA 26 Coranet Corp. Margaret Marcucci New York, NY 27 BrightStar Care Shelly A. Sun Gurnee, IL 28 Atrium Rebecca Cenni New York NY 29 Swoon Michelle Baker Chicago, IL 30 CB Technologies, Inc. Kelly Ireland Orange, CA 31 ERKUNT TRACTOR IND.INC. Zeynep Armagan Ankara, Turkey 32 Ampcus Inc. Ann Ramakumaran Chantilly, VA 33 CMT Services, Inc. Annette Johnson Hyattsville, MD 34 Blue Chip Talent Nicole Pawczuk Bloomfield Hills, MI 35 E2 OPTICS LLC Kristi Alford-Haarberg Englewood, CO 36 Strategic Security Corp Christie Sordi Commack, NY 37 Atlas Travel & Technology Group Elaine Osgood Marlborough, MA 38 CJ Chemicals Catherine Lee Perry, MI 39 Data Systems Analysts, Inc. Frances R. Pierce Trevose, PA 40 Socialfix Terry Tateossian Clinton, NJ 41 Stones River Electric Jami Hall Madison, TN 42 Kaizen Technology Partners LLC Dao Jensen San Francisco, CA 43 Xclusive Staffing Diane Astley Westminster, CO 44 Koya Leadership Partners Katie Bouton Newburyport, MA 45 Evolution Event Solutions, LLC Falon Veit Scott Nashville, TN 46 NUGATE GROUP, LLC Jamila Stanford San Jose, CA 47 Airosmith Development Margaret Smith Saratoga Springs, NY 48 Shareablee Tania Yuki New York, NY 49 Etica Group, Inc. Jessica Nickloy Indianapolis, IN 50 SpaceBound, Inc. Patricia Miller Cleveland, OH

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. We apply the same principles of innovation, collaboration and empowerment in our commitment to our communities across the country that we do in our business. We recognize that helping to build strong and healthy communities – good places to work, good places to do business and good places to raise families – benefits us all and we are proud to support this and other community initiatives.

CONTACT: Frank Tortorici Marketing Maven frank@marketingmaven.com 908-875-8908 Mobile Marissa Davis Capital One marissa.davis@capitalone.com (484) 620-2247 Mobile

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

Related Links

http://www.womenpresidentsorg.com

