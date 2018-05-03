50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Announced By Women Presidents' Organization

11th Annual Awards Ceremony Held in Los Angeles

09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) has announced the 11th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies during the WPO Annual Conference, in Los Angeles. The aggregate revenues of $8.3 billion represent a $1 billion increase from the 10th annual ranking last year. All 50 companies will be honored at a special event at the 2018 WPO Annual Conference at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:30pm2:15pm. Following the luncheon and awards ceremony, WPO will host a "Guide to Growth" panel featuring 50 Fastest honorees sharing advice for fellow WPO members working to increase businesses.

The top five winners of the WPO 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies include:

  • Pinnacle Group, an industry-leading workforce solution firm in Dallas, TX, is the number one fastest growing women-owned/led business in this year's ranking, led by President and CEO Nina Vaca.
  • The second fastest growing women-owned/led company is Orangetheory Fitness, a fitness solutions company, run by Ellen Latham, based in Boca Raton, Florida, and last year's number one winner.
  • In the number three spot is professional employer organization Globalization Partners, based in Boston. Nicole Sahin is the company CEO.
  • The number four spot is TKT & Associates Inc., a business management firm run by Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, in Louisville, KY
  • Ranked number five is Phyllis Newhouse's Xtreme Solutions, an IT Services and Solutions provider, specializing in information ethical hacking and cyber training solutions, is based in Atlanta.

"I am very impressed that the aggregate revenue of this year's winners is up $1 billion from last year," said WPO President & Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone. "Women entrepreneurs have built their businesses into an economic powerhouse, with a significant impact on the economy and job growth.

All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned/led companies and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of January 1, 2013. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.

Additional facts about the 2018 WPO 50 Fastest:

  • Average age of women-owner/leader is 51; half of the winners are in their 30's and 40's
  • Aggregate revenue is $8.3 billion, up $1 billion from last year
  • Average 2017 revenue was $165.3 million
  • Average number of employees on first day: 13; projected average for 2018: 799
  • Funding sources at company start:
    • 70% with their own funds
    • 12% with funds from friends and family
    • 4% with a bank loan
    • 8% with a line of credit
    • 4% with a credit card
    • 4% with private investors/angels

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million dollar companies.  For more information, contact 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow the WPO on Twitter @womenpresidents and Facebook @TheWPO.

The 2018 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are:

1

Pinnacle Group

Nina Vaca

Dallas, TX

2

Orangetheory Fitness

Ellen Latham

Boca Raton, FL

3

Globalization Partners

Nicole Sahin

Boston, MA

4

TKT & Associates, Inc.

Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne

Louisville, KY 

5

Xtreme Solutions Inc.

Phyllis Newhouse

Atlanta, GA

6

American Fashion Network

Jacqueline Wilson

East Syracuse, NY

7

Quality Business Solutions, Inc.

Pamela Evette

Travelers Rest, SC

8

Maximum Games

Christina Seelye

Walnut Creek, CA

9

Anne Holland Ventures DBA Marijuana Business Daily

Cassandra Farrington

Denver, CO

10

Enseo

Vanessa Ogle

Richardson, TX

11

Atrium Staffing LLC

Rebecca Cenni

New York, NY

12

Adroit Partners, LLC

Kristi Johnson

Houston, TX

13

Akorbi

Claudia Mirza

Plano/TX

14

E2 OPTICS

Kristi Alford Haarberg

Englewood, CO

15

Influenster

Elizabeth Scherle

New York, NY

16

Streamlinevents, Inc.

Annette Chinn

Emeryville, CA

17

Data Systems Analysts, Inc.

Frances R. Pierce

Trevose, PA

18

Morning Sun Financial Services

Rebecca Thomley

Golden Valley, MN

19

Administrative Strategies, LLC

Linda A Sullivan

Fishers, IN

20

Nugate Group, LLC

Jamila Stanford

San Jose, CA

21

StillPoint Capital

Amy C. Cross

Tampa, FL

22

CA South

Stacy Knight

Atlanta, GA

23

twelveNYC

Katie Conovitz

Brooklyn, NY

24

CJ Chemicals

Catherine J. Lee

Brighton,MI

25

LifeHealth, LLC

Margot Adam Langstaff

Littleton, CO

26

BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc.

Shelly Sun

Gurnee, IL

27

Merrimak Capital Company LLC

Mary Kariotis

Novato, CA

28

TalTeam, Inc.

Sudha Mathew

Herndon, VA

29

Ampcus Inc.

Ann Ramakumaran

Chantilly, VA

30

The Revel Group

Britt Whitfield

Chicago, IL

31

Anderson Burton

Joni Anderson, President

Arroyo Grande, CA

32

KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc.

Patricia Bible              

Kodak, TN

33

The Act 1 Group, Inc.

Janice Bryant Howroyd

Torrance, CA

34

Tribal Tech, LLC

Victoria Vasques

Alexandria, VA

35

Hawkins Point Partners

Heather Morris Kyer

North Chelmsford, MA

36

Xclusive Staffing

Diane Astley

Westminster, CO

37

RiverRoad Waste Solutions, Inc.

Kristen Bunnell

Tinton Falls, NJ

38

GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC

Gail Adinamis

Bannockburn, IL

39

Point 2 Point Global Security, Inc.

Stephanie Point

Addison, TX

40

Career Start

Lindsay McCutchen

Rochester, NY

41

Stronghold Engineering Inc

Beverly Bailey

Riverside, CA  

42

Softpath System LLC

Sushumnaa Roy Jalajam

Norcross, GA

43

Indian Eyes LLC

Roxie Schescke

Pasco, WA

44

Innovative Office Solutions LLC

Jennifer Smith

Burnsville, MN

45

Swoon Staffing

Michelle Baker

Chicago, IL

46

Coranet Corp.

Margaret Marcucci

New York, NY

47

Sunstates Security, LLC

Kathryn Burrell

Raleigh, NC

48

McNDT Pipeline, Ltd

Cindy J McCain

Channahon, IL 

49

Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC

Jenny McCuiston

Troy, MI

50

Butler/Till

Sue Butler

Rochester, NY 

Contact: Andrea Pass
Marketing Maven
Andrea@MarketingMaven.com
646-661-2203 Office
201-873-6087 Mobile

Susan Johnson
Women Presidents' Organization
sjohnson@womenpresidentsorg.com
(212) 688-4114 Office
(917) 601-5778 Mobile

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/50-fastest-growing-women-ownedled-companies-announced-by-women-presidents-organization-300638423.html

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

