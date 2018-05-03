50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Announced By Women Presidents' Organization

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) has announced the 11th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies during the WPO Annual Conference, in Los Angeles. The aggregate revenues of $8.3 billion represent a $1 billion increase from the 10th annual ranking last year. All 50 companies will be honored at a special event at the 2018 WPO Annual Conference at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:30pm – 2:15pm. Following the luncheon and awards ceremony, WPO will host a "Guide to Growth" panel featuring 50 Fastest honorees sharing advice for fellow WPO members working to increase businesses.
The top five winners of the WPO 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies include:
- Pinnacle Group, an industry-leading workforce solution firm in Dallas, TX, is the number one fastest growing women-owned/led business in this year's ranking, led by President and CEO Nina Vaca.
- The second fastest growing women-owned/led company is Orangetheory Fitness, a fitness solutions company, run by Ellen Latham, based in Boca Raton, Florida, and last year's number one winner.
- In the number three spot is professional employer organization Globalization Partners, based in Boston. Nicole Sahin is the company CEO.
- The number four spot is TKT & Associates Inc., a business management firm run by Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, in Louisville, KY
- Ranked number five is Phyllis Newhouse's Xtreme Solutions, an IT Services and Solutions provider, specializing in information ethical hacking and cyber training solutions, is based in Atlanta.
"I am very impressed that the aggregate revenue of this year's winners is up $1 billion from last year," said WPO President & Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone. "Women entrepreneurs have built their businesses into an economic powerhouse, with a significant impact on the economy and job growth.
All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned/led companies and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of January 1, 2013. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.
Additional facts about the 2018 WPO 50 Fastest:
- Average age of women-owner/leader is 51; half of the winners are in their 30's and 40's
- Aggregate revenue is $8.3 billion, up $1 billion from last year
- Average 2017 revenue was $165.3 million
- Average number of employees on first day: 13; projected average for 2018: 799
- Funding sources at company start:
- 70% with their own funds
- 12% with funds from friends and family
- 4% with a bank loan
- 8% with a line of credit
- 4% with a credit card
- 4% with private investors/angels
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million dollar companies. For more information, contact 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow the WPO on Twitter @womenpresidents and Facebook @TheWPO.
The 2018 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are:
|
1
|
Pinnacle Group
|
Nina Vaca
|
Dallas, TX
|
2
|
Orangetheory Fitness
|
Ellen Latham
|
Boca Raton, FL
|
3
|
Globalization Partners
|
Nicole Sahin
|
Boston, MA
|
4
|
TKT & Associates, Inc.
|
Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne
|
Louisville, KY
|
5
|
Xtreme Solutions Inc.
|
Phyllis Newhouse
|
Atlanta, GA
|
6
|
American Fashion Network
|
Jacqueline Wilson
|
East Syracuse, NY
|
7
|
Quality Business Solutions, Inc.
|
Pamela Evette
|
Travelers Rest, SC
|
8
|
Maximum Games
|
Christina Seelye
|
Walnut Creek, CA
|
9
|
Anne Holland Ventures DBA Marijuana Business Daily
|
Cassandra Farrington
|
Denver, CO
|
10
|
Enseo
|
Vanessa Ogle
|
Richardson, TX
|
11
|
Atrium Staffing LLC
|
Rebecca Cenni
|
New York, NY
|
12
|
Adroit Partners, LLC
|
Kristi Johnson
|
Houston, TX
|
13
|
Akorbi
|
Claudia Mirza
|
Plano/TX
|
14
|
E2 OPTICS
|
Kristi Alford Haarberg
|
Englewood, CO
|
15
|
Influenster
|
Elizabeth Scherle
|
New York, NY
|
16
|
Streamlinevents, Inc.
|
Annette Chinn
|
Emeryville, CA
|
17
|
Data Systems Analysts, Inc.
|
Frances R. Pierce
|
Trevose, PA
|
18
|
Morning Sun Financial Services
|
Rebecca Thomley
|
Golden Valley, MN
|
19
|
Administrative Strategies, LLC
|
Linda A Sullivan
|
Fishers, IN
|
20
|
Nugate Group, LLC
|
Jamila Stanford
|
San Jose, CA
|
21
|
StillPoint Capital
|
Amy C. Cross
|
Tampa, FL
|
22
|
CA South
|
Stacy Knight
|
Atlanta, GA
|
23
|
twelveNYC
|
Katie Conovitz
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
24
|
CJ Chemicals
|
Catherine J. Lee
|
Brighton,MI
|
25
|
LifeHealth, LLC
|
Margot Adam Langstaff
|
Littleton, CO
|
26
|
BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc.
|
Shelly Sun
|
Gurnee, IL
|
27
|
Merrimak Capital Company LLC
|
Mary Kariotis
|
Novato, CA
|
28
|
TalTeam, Inc.
|
Sudha Mathew
|
Herndon, VA
|
29
|
Ampcus Inc.
|
Ann Ramakumaran
|
Chantilly, VA
|
30
|
The Revel Group
|
Britt Whitfield
|
Chicago, IL
|
31
|
Anderson Burton
|
Joni Anderson, President
|
Arroyo Grande, CA
|
32
|
KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc.
|
Patricia Bible
|
Kodak, TN
|
33
|
The Act 1 Group, Inc.
|
Janice Bryant Howroyd
|
Torrance, CA
|
34
|
Tribal Tech, LLC
|
Victoria Vasques
|
Alexandria, VA
|
35
|
Hawkins Point Partners
|
Heather Morris Kyer
|
North Chelmsford, MA
|
36
|
Xclusive Staffing
|
Diane Astley
|
Westminster, CO
|
37
|
RiverRoad Waste Solutions, Inc.
|
Kristen Bunnell
|
Tinton Falls, NJ
|
38
|
GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC
|
Gail Adinamis
|
Bannockburn, IL
|
39
|
Point 2 Point Global Security, Inc.
|
Stephanie Point
|
Addison, TX
|
40
|
Career Start
|
Lindsay McCutchen
|
Rochester, NY
|
41
|
Stronghold Engineering Inc
|
Beverly Bailey
|
Riverside, CA
|
42
|
Softpath System LLC
|
Sushumnaa Roy Jalajam
|
Norcross, GA
|
43
|
Indian Eyes LLC
|
Roxie Schescke
|
Pasco, WA
|
44
|
Innovative Office Solutions LLC
|
Jennifer Smith
|
Burnsville, MN
|
45
|
Swoon Staffing
|
Michelle Baker
|
Chicago, IL
|
46
|
Coranet Corp.
|
Margaret Marcucci
|
New York, NY
|
47
|
Sunstates Security, LLC
|
Kathryn Burrell
|
Raleigh, NC
|
48
|
McNDT Pipeline, Ltd
|
Cindy J McCain
|
Channahon, IL
|
49
|
Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC
|
Jenny McCuiston
|
Troy, MI
|
50
|
Butler/Till
|
Sue Butler
|
Rochester, NY
Contact: Andrea Pass
Marketing Maven
Andrea@MarketingMaven.com
646-661-2203 Office
201-873-6087 Mobile
Susan Johnson
Women Presidents' Organization
sjohnson@womenpresidentsorg.com
(212) 688-4114 Office
(917) 601-5778 Mobile
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/50-fastest-growing-women-ownedled-companies-announced-by-women-presidents-organization-300638423.html
SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization
Share this article