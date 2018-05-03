50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies Announced By Women Presidents' Organization

The top five winners of the WPO 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies include:

Pinnacle Group , an industry-leading workforce solution firm in Dallas, TX , is the number one fastest growing women-owned/led business in this year's ranking, led by President and CEO Nina Vaca .

"I am very impressed that the aggregate revenue of this year's winners is up $1 billion from last year," said WPO President & Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone. "Women entrepreneurs have built their businesses into an economic powerhouse, with a significant impact on the economy and job growth.

All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned/led companies and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of January 1, 2013. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.

Additional facts about the 2018 WPO 50 Fastest:

Average age of women-owner/leader is 51; half of the winners are in their 30's and 40's

Aggregate revenue is $8.3 billion , up $1 billion from last year

, up from last year Average 2017 revenue was $165.3 million

Average number of employees on first day: 13; projected average for 2018: 799

Funding sources at company start:

70% with their own funds



12% with funds from friends and family



4% with a bank loan



8% with a line of credit



4% with a credit card



4% with private investors/angels

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million dollar companies. For more information, contact 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow the WPO on Twitter @womenpresidents and Facebook @TheWPO.

The 2018 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are:

1 Pinnacle Group Nina Vaca Dallas, TX 2 Orangetheory Fitness Ellen Latham Boca Raton, FL 3 Globalization Partners Nicole Sahin Boston, MA 4 TKT & Associates, Inc. Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne Louisville, KY 5 Xtreme Solutions Inc. Phyllis Newhouse Atlanta, GA 6 American Fashion Network Jacqueline Wilson East Syracuse, NY 7 Quality Business Solutions, Inc. Pamela Evette Travelers Rest, SC 8 Maximum Games Christina Seelye Walnut Creek, CA 9 Anne Holland Ventures DBA Marijuana Business Daily Cassandra Farrington Denver, CO 10 Enseo Vanessa Ogle Richardson, TX 11 Atrium Staffing LLC Rebecca Cenni New York, NY 12 Adroit Partners, LLC Kristi Johnson Houston, TX 13 Akorbi Claudia Mirza Plano/TX 14 E2 OPTICS Kristi Alford Haarberg Englewood, CO 15 Influenster Elizabeth Scherle New York, NY 16 Streamlinevents, Inc. Annette Chinn Emeryville, CA 17 Data Systems Analysts, Inc. Frances R. Pierce Trevose, PA 18 Morning Sun Financial Services Rebecca Thomley Golden Valley, MN 19 Administrative Strategies, LLC Linda A Sullivan Fishers, IN 20 Nugate Group, LLC Jamila Stanford San Jose, CA 21 StillPoint Capital Amy C. Cross Tampa, FL 22 CA South Stacy Knight Atlanta, GA 23 twelveNYC Katie Conovitz Brooklyn, NY 24 CJ Chemicals Catherine J. Lee Brighton,MI 25 LifeHealth, LLC Margot Adam Langstaff Littleton, CO 26 BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc. Shelly Sun Gurnee, IL 27 Merrimak Capital Company LLC Mary Kariotis Novato, CA 28 TalTeam, Inc. Sudha Mathew Herndon, VA 29 Ampcus Inc. Ann Ramakumaran Chantilly, VA 30 The Revel Group Britt Whitfield Chicago, IL 31 Anderson Burton Joni Anderson, President Arroyo Grande, CA 32 KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc. Patricia Bible Kodak, TN 33 The Act 1 Group, Inc. Janice Bryant Howroyd Torrance, CA 34 Tribal Tech, LLC Victoria Vasques Alexandria, VA 35 Hawkins Point Partners Heather Morris Kyer North Chelmsford, MA 36 Xclusive Staffing Diane Astley Westminster, CO 37 RiverRoad Waste Solutions, Inc. Kristen Bunnell Tinton Falls, NJ 38 GlobalCare Clinical Trials, LLC Gail Adinamis Bannockburn, IL 39 Point 2 Point Global Security, Inc. Stephanie Point Addison, TX 40 Career Start Lindsay McCutchen Rochester, NY 41 Stronghold Engineering Inc Beverly Bailey Riverside, CA 42 Softpath System LLC Sushumnaa Roy Jalajam Norcross, GA 43 Indian Eyes LLC Roxie Schescke Pasco, WA 44 Innovative Office Solutions LLC Jennifer Smith Burnsville, MN 45 Swoon Staffing Michelle Baker Chicago, IL 46 Coranet Corp. Margaret Marcucci New York, NY 47 Sunstates Security, LLC Kathryn Burrell Raleigh, NC 48 McNDT Pipeline, Ltd Cindy J McCain Channahon, IL 49 Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC Jenny McCuiston Troy, MI 50 Butler/Till Sue Butler Rochester, NY

