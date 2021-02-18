50+ global leaders to address the cascading effects of climate change at inaugural Milliman Climate Resilience Forum

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc ., one of the premier global consulting and actuarial firms, today announced a stellar line-up of over 50 influential leaders across business, government, academia, and not-for-profit sectors who will speak at the inaugural Milliman Climate Resilience Forum (MCRF), March 2 – 4, 2021. The Milliman Climate Resilience Forum will unite varying perspectives as experts from around the globe discuss how the cascading effects of climate change could impact industry and society, and the steps needed to improve our resilience.

Register now for #MCRF2021, which is free to attend and open to all. Tweet this Register for the Milliman Climate Resilience Forum to hear 50+ global leaders discuss the cascading effects of climate change. March 2-4, 2021.

Register now for #MCRF2021, which is free to attend and open to all. Here are just some of the key voices who will be speaking during the three-day event, March 2 - 4:

Alice Hill , Council on Foreign Relations

, Council on Foreign Relations Denis Duverne , AXA, Insurance Development Forum

, AXA, Insurance Development Forum Spencer Glendon , Probable Futures

, Probable Futures Anna Sweeney , Bank of England

, Bank of Samantha Medlock , U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis

, U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Olivier Mahul, World Bank

Ricardo Lara , California Department of Insurance

, California Department of Insurance Sarah Russell , X, the moonshot factory

, X, the moonshot factory Michael Grimm , FEMA

, FEMA Don Kanak , Prudential Insurance Growth Markets

Each day will focus on a specific challenge central to climate resilience: How is climate risk anticipated, measured, and communicated? What are legislators and regulators doing to protect society from climate risk? How is industry innovating and adapting for climate change?

Going beyond the traditional virtual event, the Milliman Climate Resilience Forum allows registrants the opportunity to network and chat with other attendees, with the goal of delivering insight, inspiration, and discussion. To see the full speaker list and agenda, and to register, go to https://mcrf.milliman.com/s/registration-page/home.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.