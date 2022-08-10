50 Iconic Disney Personalities Highlight Give Kids The World's DIS Con 2022

September 30 – October 1 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Purchase Tickets: www.gktw.org/discon/

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Legend Tony Baxter, iconic Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak and an Aladdin 30th Anniversary Reunion Panel will headline DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind Disney convention taking place on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort (1000 W. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.)

Iconic Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak will be among headliners at Give Kids The World's DIS Con 2022, an expansive Disney convention taking place Sept. 30 and October 1 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando - featuring celebrity panels, meet and greets, and autograph sessions; a collectibles and memorabilia charity auction; a vendor hall; and more. Proceeds will make wishes come true for critically ill children and their families. Tickets: https://www.gktw.org/discon/tickets.php Disney Legend Tony Baxter will be among 50 iconic personalities participating in celebrity panels, meet and greets and autograph sessions during DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind convention celebrating all facets of the wonderful world of Disney. The event takes place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, with proceeds benefiting Give Kids The World - a nonprofit resort for critically ill children and their families.Tickets: https://www.gktw.org/discon/tickets.php

This year's second annual event has been elevated to an exciting new level, including more than 50 iconic Disney personalities participating in presentations, panels, autograph sessions and meet and greets; an expansive vendor hall; a two-day charity auction featuring hundreds of autographed items, Disney memorabilia and collectibles; and an After Hours Party sponsored by Yogibo at EPCOT® on October 1, EPCOT®'s 40th anniversary. The After Hours Party will feature admission to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track Presented by Chevrolet, and Mission: SPACE; exclusive entertainment at World Discovery; and meet and greets with rare characters including Star-Lord and Gamora.

DIS Con 2022 Schedule

Friday, September 30

10:00 am Disney Legend Tony Baxter (Lost Bros Main Stage) 11:00 am Disney Legend Tom Nabbe (DVC Rental Store Stage) 12:00 pm Voice Actor Jim Cummings (Los Bros Main Stage) 1:00 pm Fuller House Reunion: Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt (DVC Rental Store Stage) 2:30 pm Aladdin Reunion: Linda Larkin, Jonathan Freeman and Rick Farmiloe (Lost Bros Main Stage) 3:30 pm Screenwriter John August (DVC Rental Store Stage) 4:30 pm Encanto Reunion: Adassa and Mauro Castillo (Lost Bros Main Stage) 5:30 pm Behind The Attractions Panel: Ron Schneider, Mark Silverman, Terri Hardin and Brian Collins (DVC Stage)

Saturday, October 1

9:00 am Disney Artist Shag (DVC Rental Store Stage) 10:00 am Hollywood Kids: Ike Eisenmann, Bradley Pierce, John Morris (Lost Bros Main Stage) 11:00 am Stacey J. Aswad (Host of Must Do Disney) (DVC Rental Store Stage) 12:00 pm Bear in the Big Blue House 25th Anniversary Reunion: Noel McNeal, Vicki Eibner, Tyler Bunch, Peter Linz and James Kroupa (Lost Bros Main Stage) 2:00 pm Pat Sajak (Lost Bros Main Stage) 3:00 pm DIS Unplugged Livestream (DVC Rental Store Stage) 4:30 pm Phineas and Ferb Panel: Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Dave Errigo, Jr., Jeff Povenmire, Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker and Jaret Reddick (Lost Bros Main Stage)

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/discon/ for DIS Con 2022 benefiting Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. Since 1986, more than 178,000 wish families from all 50 states and 76 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create unforgettable memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments. Give Kids The World has been rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator 16 years in a row. For more info, visit www.gktw.org.

Media Contact:

Cindy Elliott

5628961177

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Kids The World