50 INNOVATIVE COMPANIES IN COMBAT MEDICINE & BATTLEFIELD HEALTHCARE 2018

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the leading companies in combat medicine and battlefield healthcare. Visiongain assesses that this market will undergo strong growth in a variety of key areas.

In this brand-new report, you will receive 176 tables and 101 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 281-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global combat medical companies. It also reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.



• Analysis of the key factors driving and restraining growth in the market for combat medical equipment

• A SWOT analysis and a Value Chain analysis of the combat medicine & battlefield healthcare market



Analysis and competitive positioning maps of the four submarket sectors of combat medicine, spanning:

• Medical products and related solutions manufacturers

• Distributors and suppliers,

• Evacuation products,

• Mobile shelters and medical facilities



Profiles of the leading 50 combat medicine companies in 2017 categorised by submarket including:

• Medical products and related solutions manufacturers: 3M, AutoMedx, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CAE Inc., Chinook Medical Gear Inc., Combat Medical Systems, Composite Resources Inc., Delfi Medical Innovations Inc., Dräger Medical GmbH, Estill Medical Technologies Inc., Gaumard Scientific Company Inc., H&H Medical, HemCon Medical Technologies Inc., Innovative Trauma Care, Laerdal Medical, MedTrade Products Limited, Meridian Medical Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV., Prometheus Medical Ltd, PerSys Medical, RTD LTD, RevMedX, Safe Triage Ltd, Tactical Medical Solutions Inc., Teleflex Inc., Z-Medica LLC, ZOLL Medical Corporation

• Distributors and suppliers: ADS Inc., Bound Tree Medical, Cardinal Health Inc., GSS Gear, Life Medical Supplier, North American Rescue, Officer Survival Initiative, SP Services (UK) Ltd, UK Tactical

• Evacuation products: Frestrems OY, MATBOCK, Skedco,

• Mobile shelters and medical facilities: HDT Global, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, Medical Coaches, Mobile Medical International Corporation, OMAR Technology, TURMAKS, Utilis SAS, Weatherhaven, ZEPPELIN MOBILE SYSTEME GMBH



This study covers these information for each company, when available:

• Total company sales

• Sales by business segment

• Sales by geographical location

• Net income

• Net capital expenditure

• Cost of R&D

• Products / services

• Map of primary international operations

• Organizational structure

• Subsidiaries

• Number of employees

• Primary competitors

• Merger & acquisitions

• Contracts / projects and programmes



