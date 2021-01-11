50 Meter Step-Out Hole at Keats Intercepts Broad, Shallow, High-Grade Intervals: 22.5 g/t Au over 10.4m and 31.4 g/t Au over 15.9m

Intervals displaying significant quartz veining, sulfide mineralization and/or visible gold are assayed on a rush basis. Recent results received for four holes at Keats are summarized below and in Figure 1.

Keats Zone Summary Results





From To Interval Au Grade

(m) (m) (m) (g/t) NFGC-20-41 11.7 22.1 10.4 22.5 and 45.0 60.9 15.9 31.4









NFGC-20-43 119.8 138.0 18.2 10.0 including 122.3 130.0 7.7 20.7









NFGC-20-33 151.9 156.0 4.0 2.59 NFGC-20-36 96.4 105.3 8.9 5.16

Two shallow high-grade intervals in hole NFGC-20-41 (22.5 g/t Au over 10.4m and 31.4 g/t Au over 15.9m ) have extended the Keats Zone 50m to the north of discovery hole NFGC-19-01 (Figure 1).

and 31.4 g/t Au over ) have extended the Keats Zone to the north of discovery hole NFGC-19-01 (Figure 1). Importantly, high-grade mineralization in NFGC-20-41 starts just 12m down hole at the bedrock surface.

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer of New Found, stated: "Veining in drilling to date at the Keats Zone is characterized by quartz and sulfide mineralization displaying consistent broad thicknesses in the range of 10m to 40m. Intervals of visible gold have been consistently encountered within broader mineralized vein intervals with assays to date returning consistent high-grade Au tenors. Good continuity is evident between holes with approximately 100m of strike now confirmed on this exciting high-grade zone. The zone remains open along strike and to depth, with geophysics, surface sampling, and wide-spaced drilling indicating at least 300m of prospective strike. Increasing our drill count from four to eight drills early in 2021 will help us to ramp-up the grid drilling at Keats and to also test multiple other high-grade targets along 5 km of strike on the Appleton Fault Zone and 3 km of strike on the JBP Fault Zone."

Note that the exact orientation of the veins is uncertain but believed to be steeply dipping thus implying true widths of the high-grade zone to be in the 70% to 80% range of reported drill lengths.

Little-Powerline Zone Highlights

First pass drilling at the Little Powerline Zone, located on the west side of the Appleton Fault approximately one km northwest of the Keats Zone, has returned early promising results including:

Little-Powerline Zone Summary Results

















From To Interval Au Grade Ag Grade

(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)











NFGC-20-11 21.3 38.5 17.2 1.28

NFGC-20-12 16.9 26.5 9.6 2.61

including 23.2 25.5 2.3 7.75













NFGC-20-14 11.0 13.0 2.0

253.8 and 57.0 58.0 1.0

94.9

Holes NFGC-20-11 and NFGC-20-12 returned significant intervals of near surface gold mineralization including 1.28 g/t Au over 17.2m and 2.61 g/t Au over 9.6m , respectively. The latter interval includes a high-grade interval of 7.75 g/t Au over 2.3m .

and 2.61 g/t Au over , respectively. The latter interval includes a high-grade interval of 7.75 g/t Au over . Interestingly and unexpectedly, hole NFGC-20-14 returned two intercepts of high-grade silver mineralization including 253.8 g/t Ag over 2.0 m . This is the first instance of high-grade silver being identified on the Queensway property.

. This is the first instance of high-grade silver being identified on the Queensway property. Silver mineralization is located proximal to the Little-Powerline gold bearing structures but is believed to be a separate, earlier mineralizing system. Further geological investigation is ongoing to determine the significance of these intervals and to develop a follow up plan for additional drilling.

Note that the exact orientation of the veins is uncertain but believed to be steeply dipping thus implying true widths of the high-grade zone to be in the 70% to 80% range of reported drill lengths.

Keats Zone Drill Collar and Interval Summaries

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N NFGC-20-33 300 -45 297 658238 5427394 NFGC-20-36 300 -45 150 658245 5427466 NFGC-20-41 300 -45 195 658232 5427514 NFGC-20-43 300 -45 182 658239 5427435

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-20-33 151.9 156 4.0 2.59 Keats Main And 164.4 172.2 7.8 1.78 NFGC-20-36 75.4 77.4 2.0 7.22 Keats Main And 88.8 107.7 18.9 3.29 Incl. 96.4 105.3 8.9 5.15 And 117.7 123.8 6.1 1.11 NFGC-20-41 11.7 22.1 10.4 22.5 Keats Main Incl. 13 16.7 3.7 58.9 And 32 35.5 3.5 1.36 And 45 60.9 15.9 31.4 Incl. 49.3 55.6 6.3 67.7 NFGC-20-43 109.7 114 4.3 1.54 Keats Main And 119.8 138 18.2 10.0 Incl. 122.3 130 7.7 20.7 And 145.6 147.8 2.2 1.29

Little-Powerline Zone Drill Collar and Interval Summaries

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N NFGC-20-11 300 -45 74 657891 5428491 NFGC-20-12 300 -45 150 657900 5428459 NFGC-20-13 300 -45 89 657891 5428520 NFGC-20-14 120 -45 90 657827 5828581 NFGC-20-15 300 -45 172 657933 5428470 NFGC-20-16 300 -45 195 657956 5428360

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-20-11 21.3 38.5 17.2 1.28 Little-Powerline NFGC-20-12 16.9 26.5 9.6 2.61 Little-Powerline Incl. 23.2 25.5 2.3 7.75 NFGC-20-13 NSR Little-Powerline NFGC-20-14 NSR Au, see Ag results below Little-Powerline NFGC-20-15 NSR Little-Powerline NFGC-20-16 NSR Little-Powerline

NSR = No Significant Au Results

Anomalous Ag results from Little-Powerline

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Zone NFGC-20-14 11.0 13.0 2.0 253.8 Little-Powerline And 57.0 58.0 1.0 94.9

QA/QC

True widths of the new exploration intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 70% to 80% of reported core lengths. Assays are uncut, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 meters using a lower cutoff of 1.0 g/t Au. All HQ split core assays reported were obtained by either whole sample metallic screen/fire assay or standard 30-gram fire-assaying with ICP finish at ALS Minerals in Vancouver, British Columbia. The whole sample metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or any samples displaying gold initial fire assay values greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Any samples that returned over-limit values (>100 g/t silver) were analyzed with the Ag-OG62 procedure (Ag by HF-HNO3 -HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, ICP-AES or AAS finish). Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About New Found Gold Corp

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18 km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. With working capital of approximately C$67M the Company is well financed to continue its current 200,000m program, with a planned increase from the current four drills to eight drills by February 2021. New Found has a proven capital markets and mining team with major shareholders including Palisades Goldcorp (33%), Eric Sprott (18%), Novo Resources (11%), Rob McEwen (7%), other institutional ownership (8%), and management, directors, and insiders (4%). Approximately 65% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares are subject to escrow or 180-day lock up agreements.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

New Found Gold at the 2021 Cordilleran Roundup

New Found Gold will be attending the 2021 AME Remote Roundup with a Core Shack booth January 18-22. Visit New Found Gold's virtual booth for the following presentations: Greg Matheson, P.Geo., our Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting the Queensway Project on January 18 and 21 at 10:30 am PST, and Denis Laviolette, P.Geo, President, and Craig Roberts, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate presentation on January 20 at 10:30 am.

Acknowledgments

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

