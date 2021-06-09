50-Million Miles: Onewheel Achieves Micromobility Milestone

"This isn't just an incredible achievement for Onewheel, it's a pretty awesome moment for team human," remarked Kyle Doerksen, CEO and founder of Future Motion. "There is a revolution happening right now in how people move through the world. We're at a point where it's not a matter of if you choose a personal electric vehicle to get around—it's a question of which one is right for you. We've always been driven to create micromobility with soul and to make the future rad and it's clear that that ethos resonates with a lot of folks."

While shared and fleet micromobility solutions within the e-scooter and e-bike space achieved a total of just over 400 million miles ridden between 2014 - 20192, the 50-million-mile achievement is a first for a consumer-owned electric micromobility platform like Onewheel.

Additional notable data points:

Countries where a logged ride has occurred on a Onewheel: 139

Single longest continuous ride (with charging stops): 2,796 miles by Canadian Jon Shier

The record for most miles to a single rider belongs to Javier Starks who has ridden over 26,000 miles on his Onewheel+XR

"This is the result of a lot of people having a lot of fun," says Jack Mudd, Chief Evangelist at Onewheel. "When you focus on creating an epic experience and build a culture around it, it's something people want to be a part of. It's exciting, you feel like you're a part of a movement and it's just the beginning."

For more information on this achievement and founder Kyle Doerksen's journey of building Onewheel into what it is today, check out this video .

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide. Onewheel Pint retails for $950 and offers riders a range of 6-8 miles with a top speed of 16mph, Onewheel+ XR is available for $1,799 and offers riders a range of 12-18 miles with a top speed of 19mph. Fenders, high-speed Ultrachargers and other Pint accessories are also available at www.onewheel.com .

PRESS KIT including press-quality images and downloadable video links are available at: www.onewheel.com/presskit .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

PRESS CONTACT

Garin Fons

TRUE Communications for Onewheel

[email protected]

1 This figure represents the number of user opt-in logged miles on the Onewheel companion app since 2014. Mileage figures include rides on legacy models, Onewheel and Onewheel+ as well as current production models, Onewheel+XR and Pint. Note: not all Onewheel rides are logged.

2 US-based miles logged based on average ride distance of 1.25 miles per trip with a total of 323 million trips from 2014-2019. More info in National Association of City Transportation Officials report "Shared Micromobility in the U.S.: 2019" https://nacto.org/shared-micromobility-2019/

SOURCE Onewheel

Related Links

http://www.onewheel.com

