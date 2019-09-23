NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Realty USA, New York's leading real estate auction house, today announced its fall line-up of auctions for luxury and distinct homes, including 3 custom-built homes and the childhood home of President Donald Trump.

President Trump's Childhood Home – Jamaica Estates, Queens

Paramount Realty USA is offering bidders with a very special opportunity to purchase the childhood home of the current president of the United States.

Interestingly, this isn't the first auction for the historical property: Paramount Realty USA sold the house in 2016 for $1,390,500 and again in 2017 for $2,140,000. What the third sale will yield for the 45th President of the United States is unknown. Regarding value, Misha Haghani, owner of Paramount Realty USA, said, "We aren't selling real estate here, we're selling something with intangible value, like rare art or an autographed baseball card. Beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder." He also said he thought the property may be purchased through a crowdfunding campaign, set up by a major Trump supporter—or antagonist—to carry out some greater purpose with the property.

Haghani also announced a $10,000 contest for whoever comes closest to guessing the sales price for the property. Anyone can register for the contest for free at listingnut.com. Bids for the President's childhood home are due November 14. Visit prusa.com for details.

Main Line Mansion – Previously $28 Million, Minimum Bid Only $14.9 Million

On November 14, Paramount Realty USA will offer a massive 12,000+ square-foot Gothic revival home on 32 acres along Philadelphia's Main Line in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania in a sealed bid auction, with a minimum of $14.9 million. The owner, Andrew Barroway, an attorney and hedge fund manager, recently sold 95% of his stake in the Arizona Coyotes NHL Team to billionaire Alex Meruelo.

Westchester Mediterranean "Villa Verde" – Previously $9.5 Million, Now $4.999 Million

On October 24, Paramount Realty USA will be auctioning an 11,000+ square-foot home with state-of-the-art eco-friendly systems, on 2.2 pristine acres in Irvington, an affluent Westchester suburb where Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones recently purchased a property just a few blocks away. The $4,999,000 suggested value is nearly 50% below the initial asking price.

Custom Long Island Waterfront Home – Previously $8 Million, Minimum Bid Only $3.2 Million

On October 24, Paramount Realty USA will be offering for auction a custom-built, 7,900-square-foot mansion on 9.25 acres with a minimum of only $3,199,000. The gated property is surrounded by approximately 70 acres of preserved land that will ensure privacy in perpetuity.

Auction rules are available at prusa.com

