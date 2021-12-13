50% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Folding Electric Bicycle Market |Increasing Traffic Congestion to Drive Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports



For more insights on the folding electric bicycle market - Download a Free Sample Report

Folding Electric Bicycle Market: Driver & Challenge

Increasing traffic congestion to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the folding electric bicycle market is the increasing traffic congestion. Factors contributing to this surge in traffic congestion include rapidly increasing population, urbanization, an increase in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motorbikes, and low-interest loans offered by financial institutions. Since folding electric bikes are hassle-free and eco-friendly, they help reduce traffic congestion on roads, especially in urban areas. Due to constraints related to city traffic management, the US, Germany, and Sweden, among other countries, are encouraging the use of cycles as a mode of transport.

Easy availability of refurbished bicycles to impede growth

The easy availability of refurbished bicycles will be a major challenge for the folding electric bicycle market during the forecast period. The high-end bikes industry is facing challenges from companies that offer used bicycles through online and offline platforms. Folding electric bicycles are user-friendly but are priced higher than other electric and traditional bicycles. The high price of folding electric bicycles limits the large-scale adoption of these cycles. Considering the prices of folding electric bicycles, consumers prefer purchasing a refurbished folding electric bicycle instead of getting a new one.

To know more about drivers, challenges & trends - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Folding Electric Bicycle Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the folding electric bicycle market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The folding electric bicycle market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation Offline distribution is considered to be the most effective mode of distribution as consumers can physically examine the products that they plan to buy. Offline physical stores are expected to expand on a large scale, which will increase the visibility of folding electric bicycles.

For additional insights on the market contribution of various segments Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Childrens Bicycle Market -The children's bicycle market has the potential to grow by USD 2.59 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%. Download a free sample now!

Bicycle Crank Motor Market -The bicycle crank motor market size is expected to reach a value of 9207.64 thousand units, at a decelerating CAGR of 17.33% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Folding Electric Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 163.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 50% Key consumer countries Germany, US, China, The Netherlands, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Addmotor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., e-JOE Bike, GFL Group Pty Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Open Text Corp., SWAGTRON, VoltBike Electric Inc., Woosh Bikes Ltd., and X-Treme Scooters Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

