50% Off Grand Opening Special Through February 11th at the Velvet Hound Groomery

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its Grand Opening, the Velvet Hound Groomery is offering a 50% discount through February 11, 2023.

The Velvet Hound Groomery is Oro Valley's premiere dog groomers. Dogs are groomed with compassion in a stress-free and kennel-free setting. Like a human hair salon, each dog is groomed individually, from bathing, to drying to styling.

Dirty dogs yearn to be clean

Upon arrival, each dog is greeted by their personal stylist and groomed immediately. There is no waiting or drying in a cage. The salon is kennel free but not roam free. Dogs do not mingle with other dogs and are always supervised. After grooming, dogs lounge in their own cubbies while they await pick-up from their pet parents.

The Velvet Hound Groomery, takes dog grooming to a new level with a caring commitment and uses only organic dog shampoos and products.

Pet parents can book their dog's grooming by calling 520-395-1761 or online, www.VelvetHound.com or Facebook/velvethound.

The Velvet Hound Groomery is located at 11941 N. First Ave. #141, Oro Valley, AZ, 85737.

