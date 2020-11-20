'50 Shots Beats' Opens Online Store: Drops Dozens of Sick Beats Available for Immediate Licensing from Multi-Platinum Achieving Producer, Brandon Pugh

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent music producer and songwriter Brandon Pugh announced the official opening of 50 Shots Beats (https://calloussoulsrecords.com), launching with a large catalog of original compositions. 50 Shots Beats offers new music available for single-leasing download, as well as multiple continual-licensing agreement packages, up to and including exclusive rights. Premium memberships give musicians access to the newest compositions as they are posted, rapidly transforming 50 Shots Beats into a popular destination for musicians and record producers in search of chart-topping tunes. 50 Shots Beats only licenses professionally crafted music that is Music Modernization Act (MMA) compliant.

"I'm super-stoked to be launching – it's been a dream of mine for years," said Brandon Pugh. "The digital age created a whole host of new licensing issues that have only recently been addressed in law, especially with the MMA of 2017. Now though, artists, composers, and producers have the creative licensing they deserve for their art – allowing them to share that music with other artists for collaboration. And clients never have to worry about piracy here: 50 Shots Beats is fully MMA compliant. You can listen, purchase, download, and use – all worry free. We've got you covered."

Along with a variety of sound kits and lease licenses, including exclusive rights pricing, 50 Shots Beats features multiple membership packages:

50's Monthly MP3 Plan: Up to five track downloads per month, with standard lease license.

Up to five track downloads per month, with standard lease license. 50's Monthly WAV Plan: Up to five track downloads per month, with premium lease license.

Up to five track downloads per month, with premium lease license. 50's Monthly Unlimited Plan: Up to five track downloads per month, with unlimited lease license.

About 50 Shots Beats

Based in Los Angeles, 50 Shots Beats is a multi-platinum publisher and licensing agency created by music composer, Brandon Pugh. Brandon is an independent and self-published songwriter/composer/producer. Self-taught, he has achieved an impressive oeuvre to date, including constructing over 1400 instrumentals and scoring 78-billion streams total from compulsory licensing, under section 115 of the Music Modernization Act for Mechanical Licensing. Brandon has worked with Daddy Kool Records, Mills Record Company, WEYV Inc., WEAV Music, Apple, Fender Songs, PPL U.K., Twitch, Facebook and a wide variety of other broadcasting and licensing agencies. His ongoing production credits include: Nicki Minaj, Drake, Juice Wrld, Soulja Boy, FBG Casino, Chief Keef, Fredo Santana, Famous Dex, Pnb Rock, Snow That Product, and many more distinguished musicians. Learn more at: www.CallousSoulsRecords.com.

