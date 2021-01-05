50 State DMV Announces Service Additions for 2021

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 State DMV, the industry leader in nationwide, out of state vehicle title and registration for automotive dealerships, announces new processing services for marine vessels, boat motors and trailers effective immediately.

50 State DMV has been processing out of state title and registration for automotive and RV dealerships to prevent exceptions, protect lenders and consumers from day one throughout the loan life cycle of the transaction; this has quickly moved them to be one of the most trusted lien perfection services across the country. Dealerships and lenders have been able to reduce lien perfection exceptions and maximize on 50 State DMV's vast knowledge and professionalism to enhance their customers' experience. Now, more industry types can utilize the additional processing services which includes: vessels, boat trailers, boat motors, powersports, utility-horse-travel trailers and motorhomes.

Great news and a great way for dealerships to start out the new year. Dealers can learn more by requesting more information directly from 50 State DMV.

Media Contact: Dana Jorgensen, [email protected] 575.373.7015

Related Images

50-state-dmv.jpg

50 State DMV

SOURCE 50 State DMV