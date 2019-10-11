50 State DMV CEO, a Title and Reg Expert, to Speak at F&I Roundtable - The Digital Age
Oct 11, 2019, 08:25 ET
BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 State DMV CEO Kimberly Skaggs will discuss how E-Signature, E-Titling and E-Notary when done correctly not only increase profits and decrease fees, but increase CSI.
Several featured speakers will discuss groundbreaking topics to significantly boost performance. Dealers will discover new F&I opportunities, how to beat the competition at their own game, and how engaging F&I earlier will increase profits.
Attendees will learn how engaging more consumers online through F&I best practices will sell cars, and convert more customers to your financing, while significantly increasing product penetration.
All participants will share one F&I Best Practice and will have several minutes to discuss with the group. The Auto Industry F&I Roundtable is open to Dealer Principals, Retail Management, OEM and Allied Industry.
"This highly interactive roundtable among industry professionals is the one you don't want to miss," says Rebecca Chernek, Owner of Chernek Consulting, LLC. Rebecca Chernek and Ted Ings, Executive Director of CPI are the host of the event, October 16th and 17th at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.
Some Dealer Participants include:
Patriot Subaru - Adam Arens - Dealer Principal
Butler Lexus - Kevin Deutsch - General Manager
Jim Koons Automotive Companies - Karen Vance - Group F&I Director
Welcome Cocktail Reception on Wednesday, October 16th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Media Contact:
Roberta Long
Roberta@50Statedmv.com
rlong2131@icloud.com
1.866.673.5475
