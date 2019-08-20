50 State DMV CEO Kimberly Skaggs to Be Interviewed on CBT Network's F&I Today Show

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 State DMV, a leader in the vehicle out-of-state title and registration processing industry, announced CEO Kimberly Skaggs will be F&I Today's special guest, interviewed by host Rebecca Chernek.

50 State DMV helps auto dealers streamline the process of completing sales of vehicles across state lines, alleviating the need to navigate different DMV protocols, fees and processes for different states.

Official Headshot of Kimberly Skaggs

Skaggs will discuss why dealerships have so much trouble registering vehicles, especially with turnover in the stores, and the relationship between F&I and the title clerk's office. She'll cover manual registration vs. automated and which will reduce mistakes, along with some of the consequences you run into when the vehicle isn't properly registered and how CIT affects the registration process.

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with Rebecca and sharing how the relationship between F&I and the Title Clerks can save dealers time and thousands in late fees, penalties and other unnecessary costs," Skaggs said.

All automotive vehicle dealership industry professionals, including Cars & Truck Sales, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV and RV Dealerships interested to learn more about how 50 State DMV can cut through all the red tape, saving both time and money, are invited to check it out via the CBT Network.

The F&I Today Show is broadcast on the CBT Network. In the highly competitive auto market, CBT Network is a trusted source for news, information, training, in-depth marketing trends and more. CBT Dives deep into the issues and stories that matter most to retail automotive executives and managers through their multi-media platform.

Kimberly brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the automotive industry and is a subject matter expert in the title and tag sector, where she has focused her career for 15 years. She is the author of Vehicle Title Clerk Master Course: Everything You Need to Excel as A Title Clerk and offers vehicle title clerk training as well.

Skaggs will be participating in the F&I Roundtable - The Digital Age -, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, Oct. 16 and 17, 2019, and is now booking engagements for 2020.

