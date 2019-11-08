50 State DMV CEO to Educate Dealers at RVDA 2019 EXPO

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Skaggs, CEO of 50 State DMV, a nationwide vehicle title and registration processor for motor vehicle dealerships, will facilitate a training session Nov. 12 at the 2019 RVDA Convention Expo in Las Vegas.

The RVDA Convention and Expo "VENDOR TRAINING +PLUS" will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Caesars Palace, Milano 2.

RVDA Convention/Expo 2019

RV dealers can expect to walk away with knowledge regarding how to solve common and uncommon RV title and registration problems, how to increase their internet sales without fear, and how to assess the viability of trade-in titles. "If one RV dealer walks away with at least one problem solved back at the dealership, my time's been well spent. Sometimes solving a single problem can make a significant difference to the bottom line," said Kimberly Skaggs.

RVDA promises this year's expo will have dealers discovering new products and services in the expo hall, meeting vendors, networking with other dealers, and getting reinvigorated during this five-day event.

In addition, 50 State DMV will additionally be participating in the expo as an exhibitor, making them available to answer any questions dealers may have regarding the title and registration processing. Stop by booth #642 and say Hi.

ABOUT KIMBERLY SKAGGS

Kimberly Skaggs is the CEO of 50 State DMV, a nationwide vehicle title and registration processing company serving automotive dealerships, corporate fleets, financial institutions and other businesses that require vehicle title and registration services throughout the U.S. The company also offers vehicle title clerk education.

Kimberly brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the automotive industry and is a subject matter expert in the title and tag sector where she has focused her career for 15 years.

Kimberly Skaggs is now booking engagements for 2020.

CONTACT:

Roberta Long

rlong2131@icloud.com

1.866.673.5475

Related Images

kimbelry-skaggs-50-state-dmv-ceo.jpg

Kimbelry Skaggs, 50 State DMV CEO

RVDA Convention/Expo 2019

Related Links

RVDA Expo

Vendor Training +Plus - 31 Exhibitor-Led Workshops for RV Dealers (FREE for All Attendees)

SOURCE 50 State DMV

Related Links

https://50statedmv.com

