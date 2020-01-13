50 State DMV Heads to Las Vegas for the 2020 NADA Show

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 State DMV, a nationwide vehicle title and registration processor for motor vehicle dealerships, will be returning to one of the biggest automotive trade shows in the industry on February 14-17: 2020 NADA SHOW.

2020 NADA Show Las Vegas, NV

50 State DMV, CEO, Kimberly Skaggs, along with COO, Jesse Rodriguez, will be on-site at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 15-17, 2020, at NADA Expo at booth 3791C. The duo is looking forward to seeing current partners, along with meeting new prospective dealerships looking to work smarter not harder in 2020 when it comes to processing their out-of-state title and registrations for their customers.

The NADA Show Expo is the auto industry's premier marketplace of products, services and technologies specifically targeted to franchised new car dealerships. More than 700,000 square feet of exhibits highlight more than 500 manufacturers and suppliers of the hottest products and coolest technologies. If your career, journey or passion is in the automotive industry, this is the show to attend.

There will be nothing short of amazing education in the latest and greatest, with current industry trends during the education platforms this year. For more information: 2020 NADA SHOW/Education.

Media Contact

Dana Jorgensen

Email: dana@50statedmv.com

Phone:575.373.7015

Related Files

50 State DMV Logo 2 No Tagline.png

Related Images

50-state-dmv.png

50 State DMV

2020 NADA Show Las Vegas, NV

SOURCE 50 State DMV

Related Links

https://50statedmv.com

