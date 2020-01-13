50 State DMV Heads to Las Vegas for the 2020 NADA Show
2020 NADA Show
Jan 13, 2020, 09:00 ET
LAS CRUCES, N.M., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 State DMV, a nationwide vehicle title and registration processor for motor vehicle dealerships, will be returning to one of the biggest automotive trade shows in the industry on February 14-17: 2020 NADA SHOW.
50 State DMV, CEO, Kimberly Skaggs, along with COO, Jesse Rodriguez, will be on-site at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 15-17, 2020, at NADA Expo at booth 3791C. The duo is looking forward to seeing current partners, along with meeting new prospective dealerships looking to work smarter not harder in 2020 when it comes to processing their out-of-state title and registrations for their customers.
The NADA Show Expo is the auto industry's premier marketplace of products, services and technologies specifically targeted to franchised new car dealerships. More than 700,000 square feet of exhibits highlight more than 500 manufacturers and suppliers of the hottest products and coolest technologies. If your career, journey or passion is in the automotive industry, this is the show to attend.
There will be nothing short of amazing education in the latest and greatest, with current industry trends during the education platforms this year. For more information: 2020 NADA SHOW/Education.
Media Contact
Dana Jorgensen
Email: dana@50statedmv.com
Phone:575.373.7015
Related Files
50 State DMV Logo 2 No Tagline.png
Related Images
50-state-dmv.png
50 State DMV
2020 NADA Show Las Vegas, NV
SOURCE 50 State DMV
Share this article