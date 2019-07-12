50 State DMV Names Jesse Rodriguez Director of Operations

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 State DMV, a nationwide vehicle title and registration processor for automotive dealerships, today announced Jesse Rodriguez has been named Director of Operations for the company.

Rodriguez has extensive experience in the automotive industry, including several years with a multi-rooftop auto group as the lead title clerk, followed by time spent as a title processor for a private DMV office.

50 State DMV

"Jesse is perfectly prepared for this challenge," said Kimberly Skaggs, CEO. "We were aware of him within the industry for a few years, so when he joined our team, of course we were delighted. Over time, Jesse has impressed us in several different ways and the decision to elevate him to Director of Operations was obvious; he has a complete understanding of what it takes to successfully operate in this space."

Rodriguez said he is "pleased to have been chosen as the Director of Operations for 50 State DMV. I'm beginning this journey with an awesome team and looking forward to leading them through the challenges of nationwide title and registration. My number one priority is to continue building our reputation in the industry as a focused brand dedicated to exceeding our customers' expectations as we prepare the organization to scale to the next level".

50 State DMV provides nationwide vehicle title and registration processing services for automotive dealerships, corporate fleets, financial institutions and other businesses that require vehicle title and registration services throughout the U.S. The company also offers vehicle title clerk training. For more information, visit 50StateDMV.com.

