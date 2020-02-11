SALISBURY, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Want to go to a stressful place? Go to college.

Want to experience innovative environments for relaxation? Go to college.

College is full of assignments, low budget living challenges, and --most stressful of all -- deadlines.

Colleges across the country have recognized the stress students deal with in and out of the classroom. Many have taken steps to develop environments and activities to help students decompress. These range from high tech activities such as biofeedback stations to zero gravity massage chairs. More traditional activities include the oldest relaxant of all--nature-- to Zen and yoga.

Oh, and don't forget puppies.

The team at Great Value Colleges (GVC), a leader in the educational field, visited many resources to search out and identify their 50 US Colleges with the Most Effective Relaxation Installations.

"While you're filling your brain with knowledge, it's important to take time to relax and recharge," said GVC Editor Julie McCaulley. "Acquiring relaxation skills helps students deal with the pressure and stress of college life. These skills will be useful long after graduation. Relaxation skills can help people have a better quality of life and even extend life."

McCaulley said GVC's final list is ranked by evidence of facilities that improve a student's relaxation levels, the number of college relaxation spaces, evidence of innovative relaxation installations and aggregated college ranking on the methodology lists.

Here's a sampling of colleges with innovative, traditional and unique relaxation facilities and programs.

Pomona College, Claremont, California

Students here can relax or volunteer to help on the campus's organic farm. College staff members organize student trips to mountains, lakes, beaches, and forests.

Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California

Loyola Marymount University has a relaxing space called The Living Room that at night becomes an entertainment venue. During finals time the campus offers free coffee, puppy time, care packages, and free massages.

University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Stress Free Zone at University of Pittsburgh includes audio stations, yoga mats, biofeedback stations, a zero gravity massage chair and a day-light lamp therapy station.

University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida

University of Florida claims that "Just thirty minutes at the Mind & Body Center can give you the strength and skills to get through the rest of your day." As well as meditation, biofeedback and neurofeedback, this center also relaxes students through using virtual reality.

University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas

The MindBody Labs at University of Texas at Austin have audio and video resources that help students experiment with various relaxation techniques.

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State University has a state-of-the-art relaxation pod on campus. This pod allows students to relax in a dark space in a chair that softly vibrates while calming music plays.

Rice University, Houston, Texas

Rice University allows students to snuggle with therapy dogs and cats in its Fondren Library. The college sponsors beach camping trips and offers hammocks to relax in.

Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota

The Jo Ryo En Japanese garden on Carleton College's campus is considered one of the most relaxing exterior installations of any college in America.

University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame's Inner Resources Room has many great relaxation facilities, including a negative ion generator, massage chair and recliner, biofeedback equipment, a light box, a zen timepiece and much more.

University of Missouri, Colombia, Missouri

University of Missouri has a room with a wellness library, comfortable chairs, and a jungle surrounding a "Tiger Grotto," designed to make people feel like they're on vacation. It also has a spa with massage, yoga and Pilates services.

For the full article and list of sources consulted, visit: https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/best-relaxation-centers/.

About GreatValueColleges.net

Great Value Colleges' mission is to help students get the best possible education for their money by presenting in-depth and well-researched college rankings along with information about scholarships and career options.

Contact: Julie McCaulley, Editor

518-496-0845

http://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/contact/

SOURCE Great Value Colleges