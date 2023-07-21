'50 vs. 50' Starring Mari Takahashi Premieres on TMB's FailArmy Streaming Channel

News provided by

TMB

21 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

Social Media Star Mari Takahasi brings the world's best fails to the FailArmy FAST channel with viral show

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB, the community-driven entertainment company, is announcing the premiere of its brand new series, "50 vs. 50" on FailArmy. The series, hosted by social media star Mari Takahashi, highlights two quick-fire sets of fails centered around fun categories and pits them against each other. New episodes will launch every Saturday at 9pm ET.

Building on its social media success, "50 vs. 50" is the newest addition to FailArmy's popular FAST channel. Viewers can expect to see the best video collections going head-to-head filled with jokes, mayhem and jaw-dropping moments. Hosted by the former professional ballet dancer turned gamer, Mari Takahashi. Takahashi engages the audience in the ultimate battle of fails for an irresistible blend of laughs and gamification as she eventually names the winner of each fail battle.

FailArmy curates the internet's funniest, most outrageous fail videos to deliver to its growing audience. The FailArmy channel brings in 6M monthly viewing streaming hours and 1.5B monthly social video views across 76M social followers.

Viewers can watch "50 vs. 50" now on FailArmy, streaming on Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO WatchFree+, Freevee, XUMOPlay, The Roku Channel, LG Channels, Sling Freestream, and the FailArmy app, which is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, AndroidTV, FireTV, and Roku devices. New episodes will drop every Saturday at 9pm ET.

To watch "50 vs. 50," visit https://www.failarmy.com/pages/streaming.

About Fail Army
FailArmy is a leading humor brand and one of the most-watched online video properties in the world, with a predominately Gen-Z and Millennial audience totaling more than 70 million fans on social media. FailArmyTV is the brand's linear comedy channel that streams 24/7 on global ad-supported and subscription video providers. The brand has also spawned a 30-minute syndicated international TV series that airs in 221 territories worldwide. FailArmy is owned and operated by TMB. For more information, visit http://failarmy.com.

About TMB
TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.

PR Contact
Dorianne Kaboya
[email protected]
Kite Hill PR 

SOURCE TMB

