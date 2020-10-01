50-Year Old Mental Health Nonprofit Expands to Help You Deal With 2020

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway Emotional Health Services has tripled their capacity at their new location at 5910 Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Because of COVID-19 and social unrest, mental and emotional health conditions have spiked in the last few months, especially among young adults and minorities. But mental health care has always been harder to access than physical health care, with racial and economic disparities that are difficult to overcome, and it can be hard to know where to look for help or how to start.

"Brooklyn Center and the surrounding area have grown a lot in the last few years, and the need for mental and emotional health care has grown with them," says Headway CEO Pat Dale. "Our hope is that we'll provide a full range of services for everyone who needs support."

Services in Brooklyn Center now include:

Outpatient therapy for children, adults and families;

Case management for children with mental health needs and their families;

Day Treatment for middle and high school students;

Psychological assessments and testing for all ages.

Safe Accessibility for All

To make things as flexible and accessible as possible, Headway has been seeing both new and current clients via telehealth, which includes both video conferencing and regular phone calls. In April, Headway trained over 160 staff on telehealth in three days.

To take it a step further, the intake process for new clients has been streamlined, wait times for appointments are short for all services, and all current clients have the option to move their standing in-person appointments to telehealth.

Headway is continuing to see people in-person if preferred. CDC and State COVID-19 guidelines for in-person appointments have been implemented for staff and clients at all office locations.

Unfortunately, pricing and insurance can make or break access to care. To help, Headway works with every insurance provider in Minnesota and offers a sliding-scale payment option for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Headway's History

Founded in 1970, Headway's mission is to empower people of all ages to live an emotionally healthy life. They have offices in Richfield, Hopkins and Brooklyn Center, Minn., and operate in dozens of schools and partner locations around the Twin Cities metro area, serving over 20,000 clients a year.

For Headway's full history and complete list of services, visit www.headway.org.

Contact: Eileen Wittig

612-806-4329

[email protected]

SOURCE Headway Emotional Health Services

Related Links

https://www.headway.org

