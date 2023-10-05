$500,000 of Stormwater Products Donated by Advanced Drainage Systems Installed at New Hilliard Community Center Site

Will help manage runoff and protect Big Darby Creek, among other benefits

HILLIARD, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Hilliard began installation this week on the stormwater management system for the new Recreation and Wellness Campus, including $500,000 of donated Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS) products.

The City of Hilliard, Ohio, began installation this week on the stormwater management system for the city's new Recreation and Wellness Campus, including $500,000 of donated Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. products.

The plastic pipe and chambers donated by ADS will manage stormwater runoff below the new Hilliard Recreation and Wellness Campus, a 105,000-square-foot complex that will include an aquatic facility, indoor running track, gymnasium, fitness center with weight room, space for fitness classes, other classrooms and spaces for community events, and outdoor space. The campus is one of the largest capital investments in Hilliard's history.

The new recreation and wellness campus will sit on 125 acres, with a large area dedicated to outdoor recreational activities. The southern portion of the property will include two synthetic turf fields and 20 natural-grass playing fields, just west of Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park. 

ADS, a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, is proud to call Hilliard home and recently announced plans to stay in the Columbus suburb, building a new headquarters in the transformational TruePointe development as the development's anchor tenant.

ADS products are being installed during Ohio Stormwater Awareness Week, a week dedicated to educating people throughout Ohio about how individual and community choices affect waterways throughout their regions. The ADS stormwater management solutions donated to the Hilliard Recreation and Wellness Campus will play an important role in protecting the watershed that feeds Big Darby Creek, a national scenic river that is also one of the Midwest's most biological diverse waterways.

"ADS is committed to investing in our communities to help them manage water," said Scott Barbour, ADS president and CEO. "Water is the most precious resource we have, and by protecting it, ADS also protects and improves the quality of life for people, not only here in Hilliard, but in cities nationwide. We are pleased to be able to donate product to the City of Hilliard to help improve the quality of life for all the residents of the community."

Michelle Crandall, Hilliard city manager, said the city is "extremely fortunate to have ADS as a corporate partner on this community project."

"Its significant donation of stormwater management products allows the Hilliard Recreation and Wellness Campus to include a state-of-the-art stormwater management system that will help protect the water quality of the Big Darby Creek watershed, which is a designated state and national scenic river," Crandall said. "In addition, this campus will serve as a regional stormwater management demonstration site, educating residents and visitors about the importance of protecting our water quality and providing examples of a variety of best management practices."

ADS also is continuing construction of its nearly 110,000-square-foot Engineering and Technology Center at a 17-acre site at Lyman Drive and the soon-to-be constructed Raindrop Way in Hilliard. That facility, which will be the most advanced stormwater engineering center in the world, is expected to open in mid-2024.

About Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and on-site septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.adspipe.com.

