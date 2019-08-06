500 Folsom Begins Leasing Luxury Residences in San Francisco's Fast-Growing 'East Cut' Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco skyline watchers will have a chance to lease in the city's newest architectural eye candy. Named for its prime downtown address, 500 Folsom announced it has begun pre-leasing. The 42-story tower has 537 residences, including 32 penthouses spanning the top four floors and 109 below-market-rate apartments. Leasing rates will begin at $3,500 per month for residences that range from 480 sq. ft. to 1,366 sq. ft.

500 Folsom defines high-end vertical living in San Francisco. The impressive structure, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Fougeron Architecture, rises boldly in the city's burgeoning 'East Cut' neighborhood. Residents of the 440 ft. tower's upper floors have unobstructed city views and glimpses of the Bay Bridge, Oracle Park and the new Chase Center.

The building has breezy, light-filled apartments with high-end finishes and appliances, as well as the social and wellness amenities downtown city dwellers expect. Amenities include an expansive club room and two outdoor terraces. The building's sprawling ninth floor offers residents a hot tub, BBQ areas, two sun decks with stunning views and a fire table, a Fit Club fitness center and community garden. 500 Folsom's other fitness amenities include the HIIT Zone, a high intensity training room featuring Peloton® bikes and TRX rack system and a Flex & Flow yoga studio with ballet barre. The building is also equipped with a dog-washing station and six levels of underground parking.

500 Folsom's architectural prowess, stylish finishes, spacious rooms and curated amenities put it on par with any of San Francisco's elite downtown residences. Offering an attractive live-work-play lifestyle starting at $3,500 a month, 500 Folsom's more attainable price point is sure to attract the Bay Area's newest tech transplants.

High-end details

500 Folsom offers residents a truly upscale living experience. Residences include high-end kitchen appliances by GE, Caesarstone countertops and full-size washers and dryers.

Green living in an urban jungle

500 Folsom is designed to achieve LEED Silver certification standards. The building features natural ventilation through operable windows, exterior shading, high-performance glass and an energy-efficient hydronic heat pump system at each residence. The structure is equipped with low-flow fixtures and photovoltaics to pre-heat boilers, while a rainwater harvesting and greywater system collects, treats and recycles water for landscape irrigation. Additionally, the building uses high-recycled content and other materials that meet strict low-emissions and low-VOC standards.

A location for living, working and playing

Home to the city's new Transbay Transit Center, Salesforce Tower, Salesforce Park and many of the biggest names in tech, 500 Folsom's neighborhood – The East Cut – is where it's all happening downtown. Residents of this bustling hub are near San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), Ferry Building and sought-after restaurants and shops along the Embarcadero. Global tech companies such as Facebook, Google, Salesforce and Slack also call the East Cut home. The East Cut boasts a Walk Score of 96, with ample public art, abundant Bay views, highly accessible transit and extensive dining options.

Achieving winning design

500 Folsom residents will have the opportunity to live in an architecturally significant building designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the same firm responsible for the Transbay District's master plan and numerous landmark projects, including the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport, Moscone Center's recent expansion and Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland. The building's foundation consists of two midrise podium blocks, designed by Fougeron Architecture, that along with the tower form a gateway and paseo, linking Folsom Street to Clementina Street and the future location of Oscar Park. The entry space, with its broad opening and high ceiling, is described as an "urban living room". It invites residents and guests to occupy the space, which is bookended by retail. The tower's developer is Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Address &

Location: 500 Folsom Street (corner of Folsom and First Streets) San Francisco, CA 94105

Apartment

Home Features:

Full-size, in-residence washer and dryer

Beautifully designed studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes

Four floors (32 units) of premium penthouse-style apartments with upgraded appliances and finishes

Hardwood-style vinyl flooring

Glass-tile kitchen backsplash, with upgraded stone backsplash in penthouse units

Quartz countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Private balcony (select homes)

Studios ranging from 480–733 sq. ft.

One-bedroom residences ranging from 605–921 sq. ft.

Penthouse residences up to 1,366 sq. ft.

Community

Amenities:

Social Space, community room equipped for cooking, dining and entertaining

Sunset Terrace, for sunbathing, dining or enjoying the sunset

Bay Terrace, offering Bay or city views

Paw Spa, self-service pet grooming station

Fit Club, a comprehensive fitness center with weight and cardio machines

Flex & Flow yoga studio

HIIT Zone, a high intensity training room featuring Peloton bikes

24-hour concierge service

Package-receiving service with refrigerated storage for grocery deliveries

Pet-friendly

Underground gated parking garage

Bike storage

Targeting LEED Silver Certification

Ground-floor retail

