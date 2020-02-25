500 Folsom Reaches Leasing Milestone and Unveils 32 Penthouses for Lease

Select penthouses are now available for touring. The penthouses feature unrivaled Bay and City views, hardwood flooring throughout, private access, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Additionally, these one- and two-bedroom residences provide all the amenities you would expect from penthouse living including state-of-the-art kitchens, private balconies, and custom closets.

Currently, over 200 residents enjoy luxury living in the architecturally significant structure designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Fougeron Architecture. New amenities recently opened for residents include the 9th floor Bay and Sunset Terraces with a community garden, an expansive club room, fitness center, hot tub and dog washing station.

What Residents are Saying

Sarah W. moved into 500 Folsom last November and enjoys the convenience and amenities that 500 Folsom provides. "500 Folsom is a great place to live. The building is brand new and beautiful! The location is convenient — six blocks from the water, walkable to BART and MUNI, and close to the Bay Bridge. My favorite part has to be the people who work there. Since day one, everyone has been friendly and welcoming. It'd be hard to find a better place to call home!"

About 500 Folsom

The building has breezy, light-filled apartments with high-end finishes and appliances, as well as the social and wellness amenities downtown city dwellers expect. Amenities include an expansive community gathering spaces and two outdoor terraces. The building's sprawling 9th floor offers residents a hot tub, BBQ areas, two sun decks with stunning views and a fire table, a comprehensive fitness center, and community garden. 500 Folsom's other fitness amenities include the HIIT Zone, a high intensity training room featuring Peloton® bikes and TRX rack system and a Flex & Flow yoga studio with ballet barre. The building is also equipped with a dog-washing station and six levels of underground parking.

500 Folsom's architectural prowess, stylish finishes, spacious rooms and curated amenities put it on par with any of San Francisco's elite downtown residences. Offering an attractive live-work-play lifestyle starting at $3,500 a month, 500 Folsom is sure to attract the Bay Area's newest tech transplants.

Address & Location:

500 Folsom Street (corner of Folsom and First Streets) San Francisco, CA 94105

Apartment Home Features:

Full-size, in-residence washer and dryer

Beautifully designed studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and townhomes

Hardwood-style vinyl flooring

Glass-tile kitchen backsplash

Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances

Private balcony (select homes)

Studios ranging from 480–733 sq. ft.; One-bedroom residences ranging from 605–921 sq. ft.; Two -bedroom residences ranging from 1,096–1,246 sq. ft.

Penthouse Features:

Unrivaled Bay and city views

Light-infused living spaces

Hardwood flooring throughout

Upgraded Stone tile backsplash in kitchen

10-foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows

Custom California Closets ®

Gourmet kitchen with Caesarstone countertops

GE Monogram full-size stainless steel appliances

Wine fridge in select homes

Stone-tiled bath floors and accent walls

Private access

One- and two-bedroom penthouses range from 616 to 1,366 sq. ft.

Community Amenities:

Social Space, community room equipped for cooking, dining, and entertaining along with 2 outdoor terraces

Paw Spa, self-service pet grooming station

Fit Club, a comprehensive fitness center including Flex & Flow and HIIT zone

24-hour concierge service

Package-receiving service with refrigerated storage for grocery deliveries

Pet-friendly

Underground gated parking garage

Bike storage

Minutes to major employers including LinkedIn, Salesforce, Uber, Twitter, Facebook, and Google

Website: 500Folsom.com



Tours: Private tour appointments are available by calling (415) 991-8825 or online at 500Folsom.com.



Media: To request a tour, interview, video or photos, please contact Sean Dowdall at (415) 359-2313 or essex@landispr.com.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex"), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") that acquires, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 250 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Dowdall

Landis Communications Inc.

(415) 359-2313

essex@landispr.com

www.landispr.com

