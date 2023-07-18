500 Homes Closed at Touchstone Communities Master Planned Community Park Circle

News provided by

Touchstone Communities

18 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The community of 632 homes is over 85% sold with four remaining neighborhoods approaching sell-out

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Communities is proud to announce the achievement of a significant milestone at its master-planned community, Park Circle, in Valley Center, California – the closing of its 500th home. This achievement marks a momentous occasion for the 632-home community in suburban San Diego County, which opened its first model complex in spring 2020, and underscores its continued growth and success. To date, over 550 homes have been sold. Shea Homes and Beazer Homes have sold all of their Park Circle residences, while KB Home, Meritage Homes, and Richmond American Homes are nearing sell-out.

Continue Reading
Park Circle Master-Planned Community by Touchstone Communities
Park Circle Master-Planned Community by Touchstone Communities

Park Circle offers a diverse range of thoughtfully designed homes to suit varying preferences and lifestyles. Residents enjoy access to a wide array of amenities, including parks, walking trails, two private recreation centers, and community events that foster a sense of belonging and create lasting memories. A third private recreation center is slated to open later this year. Additionally, a McDonald's restaurant opened it's doors in January of this year at the Park Circle Commons shopping center and has received a high volume of sales since opening. Future shops, restaurants, and office space are planned for the 24,000 square foot shopping center.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the closing of our 500th home in Park Circle," said Kerry Garza, president of Touchstone Communities. "This milestone is a testament to the community's appeal and the dedication of our team in creating an exceptional place to live. Park Circle has become home to 500 families who genuinely love their community and who are passionate about connecting with neighbors through unique community events. We look forward to welcoming many more residents to our thriving community."

To learn more about Park Circle, visit www.ParkCircleLife.com

About Touchstone Communities:
Touchstone Communities is a San Diego-based real estate investment and land development company that takes pride in planning and building distinguished projects throughout California. The company's expertise includes acquiring, entitling and developing residential and mixed-use communities that include cutting edge design and features for every type of lifestyle. Touchstone is committed to integrating sustainable and health-conscious principles into each of its communities creating more desirable places to live, work and play. Build Smart, Live Healthy, Be Happywww.touchstonecommunities.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Gina Garza
[email protected]com

SOURCE Touchstone Communities

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.