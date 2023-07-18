500 Homes Closed at Touchstone Communities Master Planned Community Park Circle

The community of 632 homes is over 85% sold with four remaining neighborhoods approaching sell-out

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Communities is proud to announce the achievement of a significant milestone at its master-planned community, Park Circle, in Valley Center, California – the closing of its 500th home. This achievement marks a momentous occasion for the 632-home community in suburban San Diego County, which opened its first model complex in spring 2020, and underscores its continued growth and success. To date, over 550 homes have been sold. Shea Homes and Beazer Homes have sold all of their Park Circle residences, while KB Home, Meritage Homes, and Richmond American Homes are nearing sell-out.

Park Circle Master-Planned Community by Touchstone Communities

Park Circle offers a diverse range of thoughtfully designed homes to suit varying preferences and lifestyles. Residents enjoy access to a wide array of amenities, including parks, walking trails, two private recreation centers, and community events that foster a sense of belonging and create lasting memories. A third private recreation center is slated to open later this year. Additionally, a McDonald's restaurant opened it's doors in January of this year at the Park Circle Commons shopping center and has received a high volume of sales since opening. Future shops, restaurants, and office space are planned for the 24,000 square foot shopping center.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the closing of our 500th home in Park Circle," said Kerry Garza, president of Touchstone Communities. "This milestone is a testament to the community's appeal and the dedication of our team in creating an exceptional place to live. Park Circle has become home to 500 families who genuinely love their community and who are passionate about connecting with neighbors through unique community events. We look forward to welcoming many more residents to our thriving community."

