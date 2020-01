500.com Limited Special Committee Retains Legal Advisors

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) ("500.com" or the "Company"), a leading online sports lottery service provider in China, today announced that the Special Investigation Committee ("SIC") formed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has retained King & Wood Mallesons LLP as legal advisor to assist with the internal investigation into the role played by the Company's former external consultants in the alleged illegal money transfers following their arrest by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

Concurrently, Ms. Amy Yang Zhou, General Manager of the International Collaboration Department of Tsinghua Unigroup, has stepped down from her position on the SIC as other professional commitments prevents her from regularly attending the committee meetings. The SIC of the Board is now composed of Mr. Shengwu Wu, Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Honghui Deng and Ms. Angel Yan Ki Wong, each an independent director.

About 500.com Limited

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) is a leading online sports lottery service provider in China. The Company offers a comprehensive and integrated suite of online lottery services, information, user tools and virtual community venues to its users. 500.com was among the first companies to provide online lottery services in China, and is one of two entities that have been approved by the Ministry of Finance to provide online lottery sales services on behalf of the China Sports Lottery Administration Center, which is the government authority that is in charge of the issuance and sale of sports lottery products in China.

